The Cloud Awards Name Dig Enterprise Security Innovation of the Year

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dig , the cloud data security leader, today announced it has been named Security Innovation of the Year (Enterprise) by The Cloud Awards, the international awards for cloud computing. Dig's cloud-native and completely agentless approach reinvents cloud data loss prevention (DLP) with data detection and response (DDR) capabilities, to help organizations better cope with cloud data sprawl.

"Public cloud data security solutions have never quite fit the speed of innovation in the cloud and the complex threat models it introduced," said Dan Benjamin, Co-Founder and CEO, Dig Security. "I co-founded Dig with Ido Azran and Gad Akuka to address that unmet need. We are proud that The Cloud Awards named Dig Security Innovation of the Year in the Enterprise category. It's our goal to make DDR the standard for data security."

The Dig Data Security Platform not only provides all the critical capabilities of data security posture management (DSPM) but goes beyond DSPM with the industry's first and only real-time detection and response to stop threats to data like ransomware and data exfiltration. Dig's DDR policies are based on analysis of real-world data breaches and apply the MITRE framework to determine if the threats are early or late in the kill chain.

Unlike other cloud security providers, Dig uses a comprehensive threat model for cloud data attacks that detects, analyzes and instantly responds to cloud data threats to minimize business impact and damage with an average mean-time-to-detection (MTTD) of less than a minute.

Hundreds of organizations entered The Cloud Awards, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. Head of Operations for The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "The Cloud Awards experienced very fierce competition in its twelfth year. All chosen winners demonstrated remarkable commitment to the future of cloud computing, worthy of being acknowledged and celebrated. Dig is an admirable winner of The Cloud Awards as their solution takes the industry a step forward. There were many innovative solutions among the finalists, but Dig's solution proved to the judging panel it was a clear choice for selection as the ultimate category winner."

This industry recognition comes on the heels of Dig naming Yotam Ben Ezra Chief Product Officer and the company securing a $34 million Series A investment in September 2022.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dig.security/ .

About Dig Security

Dig Security helps organizations discover, classify, protect and govern their cloud data. With organizations shifting to complex environments with dozens of database types across clouds, monitoring and detecting data exfiltration and policy violations has become a complex problem with limited fragmented solutions. Dig's cloud-native and completely agentless approach re-invents cloud DLP with DDR (Data Detection & Response) capabilities to help organizations better cope with cloud data sprawl. Dig was founded by 3 cyber security veterans from Microsoft and Google, and is backed by Team8, SignalFire, Felicis, CrowdStrike, Okta Ventures, CyberArk Ventures and Merlin Ventures.

