The Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces the Kubernetes Certified Service Providers Program Has Reached 100 Participants

The KCSP program is a pre-qualified group of vetted service providers that have significant experience helping enterprises successfully adopt Kubernetes. KCSP partners offer support to organizations looking to leverage Kubernetes technology, including consulting, professional services and training. The goal of this program is to create an ecosystem of trusted partners to ensure adopting organizations feel supported in their production and operational needs.

"Since the KCSP program was announced in late 2017, the number of partners has risen by 454% - from 22 to 100," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "This is a strong indicator of Kubernetes maturation and adoption in the enterprise. We are pleased with the significant growth of this program, ensuring that organizations have access to service providers they can trust to help their Kubernetes deployment success."

KCSP partners range from the largest multinational cloud, enterprise software, and consulting companies to tiny startups. Of particular note, as seen on this geographic grouping of KCSPs on CNCF's Interactive Landscape , is that KCSPs are headquartered in 25 different countries.

In order to become a KCSP partner, organizations must fulfill three requirements:

Be a CNCF member.

Have a business model to support enterprise end users, including engineers placed at a customer site.

Employ at least three engineers who passed the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) exam.

