The Cloud Native Computing Foundation Reaches 236 Members, Including 54 End Users

These new community members not only demonstrate growing support for CNCF worldwide, but a particularly strong surge of growth in the Chinese market – as China is embracing cloud native and open source technologies at a rapid rate. In fact, according to IDC, China will be fifth in the world in public cloud spending by the end of 2018 at $5.4 billion.

In a recent survey conducted by CNCF, adoption of CNCF projects is growing quickly in China. Kubernetes remains the first choice for managing containers with 35 percent of respondents using the platform, while other CNCF projects – including OpenTracing, Prometheus, and gRPC – are also regularly being used in production. As a response to this growing interest, CNCF will host its first KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China in Shanghai from November 13-15.

"CNCF is thrilled to welcome 19 new members and supporters, led by a particularly strong showing of new commitment from the Chinese market," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "As our membership base continues to diversify, the cloud native ecosystem will benefit from resources and contributions from users across the globe."

About the newest Silver Members:

Agile Stacks is a DevOps platform that provides automation for cloud infrastructure, applications, and security. With Agile Stacks, users can build a stack from auto-generated infrastructure as code scripts, significantly reducing the effort to integrate cloud infrastructure services and DevOps tools into the stack.

Camptocamp focuses on the software implementation of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), business management (ERP), and IT infrastructure management to implement ambitious projects.

China Mobile Research Institute is the direct R&D unit of the China Mobile Group and is committed to becoming the company's authoritative strategic think tank. Through technical industry leadership, CMRI supports the current network operations, develops new products, and has strong industry and international influence.

CircleCI is a continuous integration and continuous delivery platform that helps teams work smarter, faster.

Cloudbase Solutions is a privately held company committed to cloud computing and interoperability, with offices in Romania (Timisoara, Bucharest , and Iasi) and one soon in the U.S.

(Timisoara, , and Iasi) and one soon in the U.S. Datica is a security and compliance layer for Kubernetes – designed for those who store, manage, and share protected health information (PHI) in the cloud, the Datica Platform manages all ongoing compliance and security burdens found within the exacting standards of HIPAA, HITRUST, GDPR, and GxP.

DefineSys, based in Shanghai , is an enterprise-level cloud computing service leader.

, is an enterprise-level cloud computing service leader. eBaoTech's mission is "make insurance easy" – pioneering the 3G insurance tech, or Java based core insurance system, eBaoTech is moving to the 4G insurance technology which is cloud native and microservices based.

Edgewise is the industry's first Zero Trust platform for hybrid cloud security – stopping attackers' lateral movements and protecting workloads by allowing only verified applications, users, containers, and hosts to communicate.

Elastisys provides products and services in the realm of Kubernetes and automation – enabling intelligent autopiloting for IT operations, increased performance, and availability of applications, all based on world renowned cloud research.

Octarine delivers total visibility, easy policy management, and strong app security with seamless integration with systems such as Kubernetes, Istio, and Kafka to reduce security threats, obtain compliance, and achieve simple, secure multi/hybrid-cloud.

Ping An Technology – the technology incubator for Ping An Group, with strong research and development capabilities in cloud, artificial intelligence, and big data technologies – is headquartered in Shenzhen and has branches in Beijing , Shanghai , Chengdu , and Nanjing .

and has branches in , , , and . QingYuan Technology is committed to enterprise containerized platform as service through delivering sophisticated containerized solutions across industry and government scenarios, with capabilities of orchestration, monitor, DevOps, and microservices governance, to empower IT revolution within the cloud native ecosystem.

Rackspace is a leading provider of IT as a service in today's multi-cloud world – delivering expert advice and integrated managed services across applications, data, security, and infrastructure, including public and private clouds and managed hosting.

Safewrd aims to enable and train companies to use open source and cloud technologies to release new software faster.

SAKURA Internet is a Japan -based servers and internet service provider that operates robust and secure data centers.

-based servers and internet service provider that operates robust and secure data centers. Samsung Research America is the premier research and development center for Samsung products and services – strengthening open innovation by leveraging key relationships with start-ups and academic institutions, and optimizing R&D performance via collaborations and agile processes.

About the newest End-User Members & Supporters:

Ads on Top runs a DOOH ad delivery system connected to various demand sources, built on cloud native technologies like Kubernetes, to open up the floodgates of programmatic buying.

DiDi is the world's leading one-stop mobile transportation platform, offering a full range of app-based mobility options for over 450 million users.

Ads on Top and DiDi join other end user companies including Box, Capital One, eBay, GitHub, Goldman Sachs, NCSOFT, The New York Times, Ticketmaster, Twitter, Vevo, and Zalando in CNCF's End User Community. This group meets monthly and advises the CNCF Governing Board and Technical Oversight Committee on key challenges, emerging use cases and areas of opportunity and new growth for cloud native technologies.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing uses an open source software stack to deploy applications as microservices, packaging each part into its own container, and dynamically orchestrating those containers to optimize resource utilization. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of cloud native software stacks, including Kubernetes and Prometheus. CNCF serves as the neutral home for collaboration and brings together the industry's top developers, end users and vendors – including the world's largest public cloud and enterprise software companies as well as dozens of innovative startups. CNCF is part of The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about CNCF, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Kristen Evans

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cloud-native-computing-foundation-reaches-236-members-including-54-end-users-300671019.html

SOURCE CNCF

Related Links

http://www.cncf.io

