The Cloud Security Awards Announces Finalists for 2023

International Cloud Security Awards Program Unveils Finalists

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first year, The Cloud Security Awards program recognizes the latest advancements and innovations in cloud-based security solutions. The program received entries from organizations worldwide, including North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia.

Among the categories in its inaugural year were 'Best Cloud-Based Security Solution,' 'Data Protection Solution of the Year,' and 'Cloud Security Innovation of the Year,' recognizing the most important aspects of cloud security in today's digital landscape.

The Cloud Security Awards Finalist

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We are pleased to announce the finalists for the 2023 Cloud Security Awards. The quantity and quality of the entries we received are a testament to the significance of cloud security. The finalists we have revealed today have passed through a rigorous initial round, demonstrating exceptional cloud-based products and solutions that help organizations stay secure.

"Our judges were thoroughly impressed by the innovative spirit displayed by the entrants across all industries. These finalists have demonstrated their steadfast commitment to providing secure and forward-thinking cloud solutions that enable organizations to operate confidently in a cloud-based environment. We eagerly anticipate announcing the category winners on Tuesday 13 June."

For the full list of finalists, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-cloud-security-awards-finalists/. The winners of the Cloud Security Awards will be announced on June 13th, 2023.

The Cloud Security Awards program will continue to recognize excellence in cloud security in 2024. Dozens of organizations participated in the 2022-2023 edition, with entries originating from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe, and Asia.

The Cloud Awards and The SaaS Awards are currently accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in cloud computing and software-as-a-service across various industries. The SaaS Awards deadline is the second-to-last Friday in May.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards is a sister program to the SaaS Awards and the Cloud Awards. The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.' For more information about the Cloud Security Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/ .

