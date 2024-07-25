The Clover Agency Partners with NextGen Policy, Manages $1.78 Million California Grant

The Clover Agency Managing Grant From California EDD Focused on Developing Career Opportunities for Sacramento County's Formerly Incarcerated Community

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clover Agency , a leading grant management consultancy, today announced a strategic partnership with NextGen Policy, a California-based, Black-led, non-profit organization fighting for progressive, justice-centered policies and programs. The Clover Agency is managing the teams, projects and outcomes for this unique $1.78 million grant program.

The grant funding comes from the California Employment Development Department (EDD) through the Opportunity Young Adult Career Pathway Program. This is the first grant in California history focused on empowering young adults from Sacramento County's formerly incarcerated community. Together, The Clover Agency and NextGen Policy aim to provide formerly incarcerated young adults with the resources and support needed to secure quality jobs – including opportunities that pay family-sustaining wages, offer benefits, have predictable hours, and provide career advancement.

"Our approach is designed to empower vulnerable and underserved populations to gain in-demand skills and obtain high-quality employment," said Dr. Paul De La Cerda, Co-Founder and Principal of The Clover Agency. "We're proud to collaborate with NextGen Policy, as we have strong synergies and commitments to providing good-quality jobs, benefits, and opportunities for people in need. This program aims to directly address the critical need for skilled workers in Sacramento's growing industries. "

The Clover Agency will provide NextGen Policy with comprehensive programs that prepare participants for success in industries like manufacturing, the public sector, healthcare, construction, information technology, and science and engineering. The program emphasizes comprehensive, coordinated training and support services to provide opportunities for OYAs ages 18-28 facing significant employment barriers. The program also offers trauma-informed case management support to address the unique challenges faced by this community. Specifically, the program includes:

Personalized career and life planning

Certification programs

On-the-job training

Work-based learning opportunities

Mentorship and pre-apprenticeship

The Clover Agency is providing a unique logic model called "Pathway to Careers" to deliver on the grant objectives and desired program outcomes. The model has been implemented effectively in six prior projects across different regions in California – this marks the first time it will be specifically tailored to serve the formerly incarcerated community in Sacramento County.

"This grant-funded project is a critical step forward in creating a more equitable workforce and helping those populations most in need find stability and career progression in Sacramento County," said Dr. Ken Spence, Senior Policy Advisor at NextGen Policy. "By providing formerly incarcerated young adults with the skills and support they need, they will redefine their path and build brighter futures for themselves and their families."

According to The White House , nearly 75% of formerly incarcerated individuals are unemployed a year after release. This grant aims to bridge that gap by offering participants a path to career stability and advancement. The justice-centered program will collaborate with employers, educational institutions, and community-based organizations to ensure participants receive the most relevant training and support. This unified approach fosters agility, efficacy, and a deeper understanding of the needs of the community.

For more information, visit https://cloveragencyinc.com/model/ .

About The Clover Agency

The Clover Agency is a grant management consultancy with a simple mission: that everyone, regardless of their background, native language, culture, sexual orientation, age, or race, deserves an equal opportunity to embark on a fulfilling career journey. Our commitment to this belief serves as the cornerstone of our program model, designed to empower learners of all ages. We are dedicated to helping all students navigate the transitions and milestones that lead to successful, meaningful careers, fostering a more inclusive and vibrant economy for all. For more information, visit https://cloveragencyinc.com/ .

About NextGen Policy

The mission of NextGen Policy is to fight for progressive policy change to address environmental, social, racial, gender, and economic inequities in California through justice-centered legislative advocacy, grassroots partnerships, and democratic civic engagement.

SOURCE The Clover Agency