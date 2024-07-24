The Club Council Successfully Places New CEO at Prestigious Los Angeles Club

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Club Council is proud to announce the successful appointment of Ms. Janis Clapoff as the Chief Executive Officer of the California Club in Downtown Los Angeles. This strategic leadership decision is set to usher in a new era of growth and innovation for the club.

Ms. Clapoff was selected after a comprehensive national search, which included hundreds of candidates with impressive backgrounds managing world-class properties. With a proven track record of leadership in the hospitality industry, Ms. Clapoff brings unparalleled expertise, strategic vision, and a commitment to fostering a vibrant community for the club's esteemed members.

"We are thrilled to have facilitated Ms. Clapoff's appointment to The California Club," said Kirk Reese, Founding Partner of The Club Council. "Her impressive background and leadership skills align perfectly with the club's mission and future goals. We are confident that Ms. Clapoff will drive significant growth and innovation for the club."

"I am excited to join the California Club and lead this distinguished organization," said Clapoff. "I look forward to working with the club's talented team and dedicated members to enhance our amenities and offerings and continue building a community of excellence."

Originally from Canada, Ms. Clapoff has led some of the most prestigious resorts and hotels in the world. Her 45-year career includes General Manager and Manager positions at the Four Seasons in Santa Barbara, Montreal and Toronto, and the Halekulani in Honolulu. She also served as Managing Director at the Ojai Valley Inn and Spa and Managing Partner at San Ysidro Ranch. She has spent the last four years as General Manager at the distinguished El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel in Santa Barbara.

"We are delighted to welcome Ms. Clapoff as our new CEO," said California Club Board President Mark Hutchins. "Under her leadership, we are confident that our Club will continue to thrive and remain a premier destination for family, business, and social engagements."

"We extend our gratitude to The Club Council and the California Club's internal Search Committee for their exceptional service in identifying such a capable leader who is poised to take our club to new heights," added Hutchins.

About The California Club: As the renaissance of Downtown Los Angeles continues, The California Club remains the city's premier social club – a prestigious position held by The Club since its founding in 1887. Appealing to L.A.'s innovators and influencers, our Members appreciate a retreat from the bustling outside world. Offering an experience that transcends generations, our legacy honors the history that defines us while aiming to serve our members with the highest standards. The Club provides an intimate sanctuary of supportive membership, meaningful relationships and incomparable camaraderie while upholding the city's finest experience of elegance.

SOURCE Club Council