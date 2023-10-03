The Cly-Del Manufacturing Company Acquires Semco Tool & Manufacturing Company

News provided by

The Cly-Del Manufacturing Company

03 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET

WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cly-Del Manufacturing Company proudly announces its acquisition of Semco Tool & Manufacturing Company Inc., of Naugatuck, a distinguished manufacturer of custom eyelets and deep-drawn metal components. This strategic partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to preserving family ownership and fostering four generations of dedicated leadership deeply embedded in the Greater Waterbury community.

"For Semco Tool & Manufacturing, this partnership with Cly-Del is more than just a business decision; it's about finding a like-minded partner who shares our values and dedication to our local roots," explains Thomas Semeraro, President and Owner of Semco Tool & Manufacturing. "We wanted a company that prioritizes community and craftsmanship over short-term profit thinking, ensuring that the legacy we've built can flourish and continue to benefit our neighbors."

"We are thrilled to welcome Semco Tool & Manufacturing into the Cly-Del family," said Robert W. Garthwait, III, Executive Vice President of The Cly-Del Manufacturing Company. "Together, we will drive growth and innovation to further strengthen the Greater Waterbury area's manufacturing landscape, all while preserving the rich legacy and dedication to customer satisfaction that both companies share."

The acquisition brings together two family-run businesses with a common ethos: a steadfast commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and community. Semco Tool & Manufacturing's customers can now look forward to an expanded array of services and capabilities, bolstered by Cly-Del's extensive expertise and resources. This synergy translates to enhanced manufacturing solutions, allowing existing customers to explore more comprehensive avenues for their production needs.

About Cly-Del Manufacturing Company:
Founded in 1939, Cly-Del Manufacturing Company has been a prominent provider of precision drawn and stamped metal components to some of the world's leading companies for decades. The company's dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a leader in the industry. Through diverse stamping and forming technologies and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations, Cly-Del is dedicated to driving progress and success for its clients.

SOURCE The Cly-Del Manufacturing Company

