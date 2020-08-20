The Clyde J. Moore Law Firm Reports 2019 Statistics Show Texas With Alarming Auto Accidents and Deaths on Roads and Worksites

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year The United States Department of Transportation discloses fatal accident statistics in the country. The latest publication shows Texas as the runner-up state with the highest number of road deaths nationwide. According to the NHTSA, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019 vehicle-related accidents caused 3,642 deaths in Texas. Most incidents occurred in streets and highways located in urban areas. California was the only state to surpass Texas.

With the intention of advising victims of such accidents who have sustained personal injuries, Attorney Clyde J. Moore from The Clyde J. Moore Law Firm has been representing victims for more than 20 years. The Law Firm of Clyde J. Moore focuses on the legal representation of car accident victims, which range from vehicle collisions caused by negligent driving to property damage. Respectively, Clyde J. Moore possesses a vast understanding of accidents involving 18-wheeler trucks and commercial vehicles.

The Clyde J. Moore Law Firm offers negligence representation for all victims of accidents caused by the negligence of third parties. These cases have allowed The Clyde J. Moore Law Firm to have an extensive list of successful cases where the rights of victims from vehicle collisions have been respected, and their due compensations have been granted.

You can contact the lawyer Clyde J Moore by calling 713-953-9009 in Houston, TX. for Spanish and English assistance. Additionally, Spanish speakers can access the website http://mechoco.com where you will find step-by-step instructions on what to do when facing an accident. Also, the English version can be found at https://themoorelawteam.com. https://www.txdot.gov/government/enforcement/annual-summary.html

