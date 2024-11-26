The CMA CGM Foundation and the Salvation Army partner to distribute over 500,000 meals

The CMA CGM Foundation launched its "Giving Across North America" initiative in partnership with The Salvation Army to distribute meals across the United States .

The campaign focuses on five major cities—Houston, Los Angeles , Miami New York City, and Norfolk—and will run through August 2025 .

The campaign kicked off in November with the distribution of meals to families and seniors in need in all five cities.

The Foundation seeks to create a lasting impact on food insecurity in communities where we work and live.

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CMA CGM Foundation has officially launched its "Giving Across North America" initiative in partnership with The Salvation Army, aiming to provide meals to families in need across major cities in the United States.

The campaign kicked off in mid-November with Thanksgiving giveaways at Salvation Army centers in Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, and Norfolk.

This events supported the distribution meals for senior citizens and families, along with turkeys and food baskets. With support from CMA CGM and American President Lines volunteers assisting in organizing, packing, and distributing the meals and turkeys, this initiative enabled an estimated 5,000 individuals to celebrate the holiday season with nutritious meals in the comfort of their homes.

"It is an honor to continue our service to the communities that we call home during this season of gratitude," said George Goldman, President and CEO of CMA CGM (America). "Because we believe that it is our obligation to give back, we appreciate Salvation Army for their partnership and dedication to help us in this campaign."

Yearlong Campaign to Address Food Insecurity

Now in its fifth year, the "Giving Across North America" initiative has expanded into a comprehensive yearlong campaign that will continue through 2024 into 2025. The initiative will provide ongoing food assistance and support to communities in five major cities: Houston, New York City, Norfolk, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Starting this month and running through August 2025, the campaign will include monthly food assistance programs, weekly food pantry services, and special holiday distributions, ensuring families have access to essential resources year-round. The initiative anticipates engaging up to 200 staff member volunteers from the CMA CGM Group.

With a goal of delivering over 500,000 meals nationwide, the CMA CGM Foundation is committed to making a lasting impact on food insecurity.

About the CMA CGM Foundation

Established in 2005 and chaired by Tanya Saadé Zeenny, the CMA CGM Foundation addresses social needs and utility. Mirroring the CMA CGM Group, a leading family-run business in transportation and logistics, the Foundation is driven by a sense of responsibility, a spirit of solidarity, and a passion for entrepreneurship. It focuses on two key missions: humanitarian aid and education for all. Facing crises, the Foundation leverages the expertise in transport and logistics solutions of the CMA CGM Group to deliver essential humanitarian supplies. It also supports access to quality education, professional training and integration, as well as educational and social innovation. To date, the Foundation has transported 43,000 tons of humanitarian aid to 88 countries, supported over 550 educational projects in France, Lebanon, and around the world, and assisted 55 entrepreneurs through its social incubator, Le Phare.

Learn more: https://cmacgm-group.com/en/foundation . Follow on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

