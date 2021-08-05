The Coach Foundation's Dream It Real Initiative Announces Commitment To Support 5,000 Students By 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coach Foundation today announces its commitment to support 5,000 students with scholarships through non-profit partners by 2025 as part of its global Dream It Real initiative. This commitment is the latest endeavor in the foundation's ongoing mission to help break cycles of inequality by empowering the next generation to reach their full potential through higher education.

To reach 5,000 scholarships by 2025, the program will partner with non-profit organizations around the world that are working to drive equity in educational opportunities for all young people. In the United States, the program will support students from underrepresented communities by granting them four years of continued scholarship and mentorship through non-profit partners including The Opportunity Network and Bottom Line. Dream It Real's global reach includes parallel programs in North America, China, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

To mark this auspicious moment, Coach is celebrating its first Dream Week from August 9 to August 16 with 5 percent of sales in North America—up to $1 million—donated to the Dream It Real Fund and 5 percent of sales in the United Kingdom—up to $150,000—donated to the UK Youth charity. Customers in store can also personalize Coach bags with limited-edition Dream It Real motifs made in collaboration with six artists, inspired by the stories of Dream It Real students.

"We are proud to announce our commitment to providing 5,000 scholarships with our first Dream Week, a renewal of our dedication to help support the next generation as they pursue their passions and help break cycles of inequality," said CEO and Brand President of Coach Todd Kahn. "Realizing dreams is incredibly important to us at Coach, going back to our earliest days as a small, family-run workshop in New York City. Today, we believe in the power of dreams to not only enable each of us to become our best selves—but to help make the world a better place, dream by dream."

Coach will also feature interviews and portraits with Dream It Real students on its brand channels, sharing their dreams and how Dream It Real and the Coach Foundation have supported them along the way. Part of the "With Friends" Fall 2021 campaign narrative, these interviews highlight how the people around us support and inspire us to pursue our dreams. The photographs and films were made in collaboration with creatives around the world, including Andy Jackson, Danilo Parra, Sophie Green, Tom Ivin, Bilal Ali, Diego Liu and Monika Mogi.

Since the launch of Dream It Real in 2018, Coach and the Coach Foundation have donated over $20 million in financial and product donations as part of the program's mission focused on scholarship, mentorship, and opportunity for young people from underrepresented communities around the world.

In honor of Dream Week, Coach will also release a new episode of Coach Conversations in August focused on pursuing your passion through education.

Shop Dream Week here.

See the campaign here.

About the Coach Foundation

Founded in 2008, the Coach Foundation brings Coach's philanthropic initiatives to life. To date, it has granted more than $60 million to non-profit partners all over the world to do its small part to make big dreams possible.

About Dream It Real

To help break cycles of inequality, Dream It Real empowers the next generation to reach their full potential through higher education. The program supports non-profits around the world working to help young people pursue their paths and purpose.

About Coach

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

SOCIAL MEDIA: @Coach; #CoachNY

CONTACT:

Brooke Hudson, Senior Manager, Global Brand Communications

212 594 1850 ext. 101639 / [email protected]

SOURCE Coach, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.coach.com

