The Coalition Against Trafficking in Women and Meryl Streep Honor UN Goodwill Ambassador and International Women's Rights Activist Jaha Dukureh at Annual Fundraiser

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, December 9, 2024, the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women (CATW) is hosting its annual fundraising event, A Vision for Equality: Celebrating Changemakers for Women and Girls, at Glasshouse on the Park, co-chaired by Ingrid von Ahn (co-founder and Executive Director of the ILVA Foundation), Alexi Ashe Meyers (Director of Anti-Trafficking Policy at Sanctuary for Families), and Deshi Singh (President of the Singh Foundation).

Celebrating the courage and leadership of survivors, the event aims to raise awareness about the trafficking and sexual exploitation of women and girls in New York and around the world.

Via video, Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep will present the night's honoree, Jaha Dukureh, with the Sojourner Truth Abolitionist Award." Born in The Gambia, Dukureh is a survivor of female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriage (a form of sex trafficking). She is the CEO and founder of Safe Hands for Girls, an organization dedicated to providing support to African women and girls who have also survived these human rights violations. Among her many outstanding achievements, Dukureh is UN Women's first Goodwill Ambassador for Africa and has been twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Emmy-winning writer, New York Times bestselling author, and late-night host Seth Meyers will moderate a panel discussion with Dukureh, CATW's Executive Director Taina Bien-Aimé, and sex trafficking and prostitution survivor leader, and CATW's Outreach and Advocacy Coordinator, Melanie Thompson.

About the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women (CATW)

Founded in 1988, CATW is one of the oldest international organizations working to end the trafficking and sexual exploitation of women and girls. Through an approach rooted in women's rights and human rights principles, CATW advocates for strong laws and policies, raises public awareness and supports survivor leadership.

