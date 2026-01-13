The Coalition for Prediction Markets Names Former U.S. Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney as CEO and President and Chairman Patrick McHenry as Senior Advisor

Former Members of Congress to Bring Expertise in Regulatory Policy, Financial Markets, and Consumer Protection to Industry Group

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Coalition for Prediction Markets (CPM), a bipartisan coalition dedicated to preserving fair and transparent access to prediction markets, announced that former U.S. Representative and Ambassador Sean Patrick Maloney will serve as CEO and President, and former U.S. Representative and Chairman Patrick McHenry will join CPM as Senior Advisor.

Together, Maloney and McHenry bring deep bipartisan experience shaping U.S. financial policy, strengthening consumer protections, and advancing responsible innovation, leadership that CPM will leverage as prediction markets become more mainstream.

Maloney served as the Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and as the U.S. Ambassador to the OECD, the premier global forum where leading democracies shape economic policy on issues like taxation, AI governance, energy, and financial markets. He previously represented New York's 18th Congressional District for a decade, during which he chaired the Commodity Markets and Digital Assets Subcommittee of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), served on the House Intelligence Committee, and authored more than 40 laws. Maloney also served as White House Staff Secretary and New York's First Deputy Secretary, and brings private-sector experience as a tech founder and partner at global law firms.

Maloney joins CPM at a moment when prediction markets are facing mounting efforts by state-level authorities to assert jurisdiction over markets long governed by federal law. As CEO and President, he will oversee CPM's policy and advocacy efforts to reinforce a consistent federal framework and ensure prediction markets remain transparent, accessible, and responsibly regulated.

"Prediction markets are proving to be one of the most effective tools we have for aggregating information and forecasting real-world outcomes," said Maloney. "But that promise depends on clear rules, thoughtful oversight, and regulatory certainty. CPM exists to make sure policymakers get this right, and I'm excited to help lead that effort."

Chairman McHenry served for twenty years across ten terms in the United States Congress as the representative for North Carolina's 10th Congressional District. In the 118th Congress, he was elected Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, a committee he served on throughout his time in Congress. His previous roles include Chief Deputy Whip of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee's Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee. In 2023, he also served as Speaker pro tempore of the House of Representatives.

As Senior Advisor, Chairman McHenry will provide strategic guidance on financial regulation, market structure, and engagement with federal policymakers, supporting CPM's mission to advance clear, consistent rules that promote transparency and protect consumers.

"Prediction markets have long operated within a federal regulatory framework designed to promote transparency and protect consumers," said Chairman McHenry. "As these markets continue to grow, it's critical that both consumers and platforms have clear and consistent guidance. Over the past decade, I've been proud to lead the country's approach to regulating innovative financial tools, and I look forward to supporting CPM as it paves the way ahead."

As prediction markets play an increasingly important role in informing economic, political, and cultural decision-making, CPM is focused on ensuring the policy framework governing these markets keeps pace with their growing relevance. With Maloney's leadership and Chairman McHenry's strategic counsel, CPM is entering a new phase of growth focused on engaging policymakers, building durable bipartisan consensus, and ensuring prediction markets continue to operate under a consistent federal framework.

The Coalition For Prediction Markets

The Coalition for Prediction Markets (CPM) is a unified industry voice working with policymakers, regulators, and the public to establish clear, fair rules that keep prediction markets accessible to everyone. Our members are committed to transparent, responsible rules of the road that enhance forecasting, improve risk management, and help people better understand future outcomes – all under a consistent federal framework.

