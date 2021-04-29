The Coast Guard Exchange Partners with RangeMe to Streamline Product Sourcing

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coast Guard Exchange (CGX) has partnered with RangeMe , the industry standard online product sourcing platform for retailers and suppliers, to streamline discovery and bring more high-quality products to their shelves.

"The CGX merchandising team is excited to leverage this partnership with RangeMe to provide state-of-the-industry access to quality merchandise options for our customers," said Samantha Bishop, CGX Chief Merchandising Officer.

The partnership reinforces CGX's commitment to providing quality merchandise and services of necessity and convenience to Coast Guard men and women and their families. With the ability to leverage RangeMe across the product discovery and sourcing process, CGX buyers will have the technology to accomplish innovation at scale.

"The Coast Guard Exchange is a vital resource for the men, women, and families of the Coast Guard. Our partnership will help the CGX continue to provide high-quality and innovative products to their assortment and give their consumers access to the products they need and want," says Nicky Jackson, CEO and Founder of RangeMe.

With multiple CGX locations across the country, including some in remote areas, the need for first-rate packaged goods is essential for these military service members and their families. Through RangeMe, CGX will have access to more than 175,000 suppliers and the ability to easily search for and source superior products and merchandise and increase selection and value for its consumers.

Suppliers interested in working with CGX can go to https://app.rangeme.com/coast-guard-exchange

About the Coast Guard Exchange (CGX)

The mission of the Coast Guard Exchange is to provide quality merchandise and convenience to our Coast Guard men and women as well as authorized patrons at competitive prices. The Coast Guard Exchange serves all active duty and retired members of the armed services and their dependents, members of the Reserves, Coast Guard Auxiliary, National Guard and civil service employees of the Department of Homeland Security. As a support organization within the Community Services Command of the United States Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Exchange operates 64 exchanges throughout the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. Earnings generated by the resale operation is used to provide the Coast Guard with supplemental funding to the service's Morale, Well-being and Recreation (MWR) program. In the past 10 years, CGX has contributed more than $23 million to Coast Guard MWR.

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

