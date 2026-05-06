Fan-favorite cocktails from world class spirit brands, now designed for on-the-go moments

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer, The Cocktail Collection is bringing its most-loved pre-mixed bottled cocktails into an all-new single-serve can format. Designed for the moments that define the season – from rooftop hangs that turn into dinner to beach days that stretch into sunset – The Cocktail Collection Mini Cans make enjoying a premium cocktail easier than ever.

The Cocktail Collection Makes Summer Cocktailing Even Easier with New Single-Serve Cans The Cocktail Collection Makes Summer Cocktailing Even Easier with New Single-Serve Cans

The Cocktail Collection Mini Cans are 100ml ready-to-drink cocktails crafted with premium spirits from iconic brands, including Ketel One Vodka, Bulleit Bourbon, and Crown Royal, designed for single-serve occasions. Each can delivers the same bartender-quality recipes found in The Cocktail Collection's bottled lineup, now perfectly portioned in a sleek, single-serve format.

The new launch brings an elevated serve into everyday occasions, expanding where cocktails can show up without sacrificing convenience or quality. Whether packed in a cooler, nestled into a beach bag, or brought along as an easy yet thoughtful host gift, the mini cans are made for effortless summer gatherings.

The lineup features some of the brand's fan-favorite classics: Ketel One Vodka Espresso Martini, Ketel One Vodka Cosmopolitan, Bulleit Old Fashioned, Bulleit Whiskey Sour, and Crown Royal Black Cherry Whisky Sour.

"The best moments happen when people come together – and making a cocktail shouldn't get in the way. The Cocktail Collection was built on the idea that a bar-quality cocktail should be easy to enjoy anywhere," said Peter Sundry, Brand Director of The Cocktail Collection. "This launch is about meeting people where they are gathering most this summer, with a delicious cocktail that tastes freshly made and is ready to enjoy with the crack of a can."

Whether enjoyed straight from a chilled can or poured into a glass, the mini cans offer flexibility for the season's most memorable occasions. Just chill, open, and enjoy.

The Cocktail Collection Mini Cans are available nationwide in three formats: individual 100ml cans (SRP: $4.99), single-flavor 4-packs (SRP: $18.99), and mixed variety 6-pack featuring three flavors (SRP: $25.99). For more information on The Cocktail Collection and where to purchase, visit www.thecocktailcollection.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

Must be 21+. Please remember to enjoy responsibly.

About The Cocktail Collection

The Cocktail Collection is a premium line of ready-to-serve cocktails that brings bar-quality craftsmanship to the comfort of home. Each cocktail is expertly pre-mixed using world-renowned spirits from Diageo's iconic portfolio, offering consumers an elevated, effortless way to enjoy their favorite classics, no bartending skills required. Simply open, pour, and serve.

Crafted with exceptional care and premium ingredients, The Cocktail Collection features timeless favorites such as the Espresso Martini, Old Fashioned, Margarita, and Negroni, made with celebrated spirits including Ketel One Vodka, Bulleit Bourbon, Tanqueray Gin, and Crown Royal. Designed for modern hosts and cocktail lovers alike, The Cocktail Collection makes it easy to enjoy a perfectly balanced, sophisticated serve anytime, anywhere.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Diageo