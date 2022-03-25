The Coconut Coalition of the Americas Celebrates 2022 Coconut Champion Martial Beck

SPRING, Texas, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coconut Coalition of the Americas (CCA), the trade association serving the coconut industry, awarded its first annual Coconut Champion during the 'Celebrate the Coconut' event that took place March 9th in Anaheim during Natural Products Expo West. The 2022 Coconut Champion award was presented to Martial Beck, former General Manager of Eau de Coco and currently serves in Sourcing & Business Development Asia-Pacific at Genuine Coconut, Inc.

"The Coconut Champion award was developed to celebrate and honor those building the coconut category," said CCA Executive Director Len Monheit. "Mr. Beck instilled a commitment to sustainability to benefit people and planet and provided a livelihood for local workers. He helped build the market in his community and we are pleased to honor him as our first Coconut Champion." The Coconut Champion honors a person or individual who has created positive change for the coconut industry.

"Thanks again to the CCA for this award, which I gladly share with the other nominees and the thousands of hard-working people in our industry who, like me, are passionate about sharing the goodness that flows from each coconut," said 2022 Coconut Champion Martial Beck. "Let us all support the CCA and work closely together in upholding the quality of our products and ensuring fair practices towards those who are after all the real champions, the coconut farmers, harvesters and caretakers."

The nomination period for the 2023 Coconut Champion will open in January.

About the Coconut Coalition of the Americas

The Coconut Coalition of the Americas (CCA) was founded in 2017 when coconut industry stakeholders realized that one unified voice was needed for the North American coconut trade. Industry members came together to steward the category and promote the facts about coconut oil and coconut products. CCA established National Coconut Day in 2019, which is annually celebrated on June 26th and celebrates all things coconut and strives to increase awareness of coconut benefits. For more information about CCA, please visit CoconutCoalition.org.

