The Coconut Coalition of the Americas Celebrates the Inaugural National Coconut Day on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

SPRING, Texas, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coconut Coalition of the Americas has announced that today, June 26th, has been designated as the first annual National Coconut Day. National Coconut Day celebrates all things coconut and strives to increase awareness of coconut benefits. The day has been officially proclaimed by the Registrar at National Day Calendar in 2019.

National Coconut Day celebrates all things coconut and strives to increase awareness of coconut benefits. The day has been officially proclaimed by the Registrar at National Day Calendar in 2019. National Coconut Day celebrates all things coconut and strives to increase awareness of coconut benefits. The day has been officially proclaimed by the Registrar at National Day Calendar in 2019.

"Coconut is increasing in popularity through its use in beverages, baking, snacks and supplements and it deserves a day of celebration," said Len Monheit, Executive Director of the Coconut Coalition of the Americas. "With this day officially designated, industry, influencers and consumers can rally behind this drupe (not nut) to create positive narratives."

CCA members and others across the coconut industry are celebrating in a variety of ways, including events, social media, recipes and product promotions. CCA is also conducting a social campaign asking people to tag themselves celebrating National Coconut Day with #nationalcoconutday.

The Coconut Coalition of the Americas (CCA) was founded in 2017 when coconut industry stakeholders realized that one unified voice was needed for the North American coconut trade. Industry members came together to steward the category and promote the facts about coconut oil and coconut products. National Coconut Day will help elevate coconut's profile not only nationally, but worldwide.

To receive updates on National Coconut Day or find out how to get involved, please contact CCA Communications Director Traci Kantowski at traci@coconutcoalition.org.

Contact:

Traci Kantowski

630-923-0211

217149@email4pr.com

https://coconutcoalition.org/

SOURCE The Coconut Coalition of the Americas

Related Links

https://coconutcoalition.org

