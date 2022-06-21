The Coconut Coalition of the Americas is Helping Coconut Farmer Families for National Coconut Day June 26th

Held annually on June 26th, National Coconut Day celebrates everything coconut from farmers to foods and beverages

SPRING, Texas, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th annual National Coconut Day takes place Sunday, June 26th. To celebrate, the Coconut Coalition of the Americas (CCA) is helping coconut farmers and their families through its Lighting Up Lives initiative. CCA, the non-profit organization serving as the united voice for the coconut industry, has again partnered with Primex Isle de Coco Foundation on this program. This campaign directly benefiting coconut farmers kicked off in 2021 when nearly 400 farmer families received solar panel lighting. The 2022 Lighting Up Lives initiative will help the children and grandchildren of the coconut farmer families enrolled in the program.

"We are thrilled to expand the Lighting Up Lives initiative in 2022 and directly help the children of our Lighting Up Lives families by now providing them with essential education and nutrition support," said CCA Executive Director Len Monheit. "The solar panels we installed in 2021 provide light for these families for evening activities such as cooking, reading, and study. That is truly a whole family benefit, and we can further change these lives by focusing on children's education."

"We are thrilled to expand the Lighting Up Lives initiative in 2022 and directly help the children of our Lighting Up Lives families by now providing them with essential education and nutrition support," said CCA Executive Director Len Monheit. "The solar panels we installed in 2021 provide light for these families for evening activities such as cooking, reading, and study. That is truly a whole family benefit, and we can further change these lives by focusing on children's education."

In-person school is about to start for children in the Philippines for the first time since the pandemic shut things down. The children need school supplies, protection from the elements, and essential nutritional support. Through the Lighting Up Lives program, CCA will support these children to help them achieve success in school by reducing and eliminating these obstacles through the delivery of essential supplies.

CCA's goal is to raise at least $12,000 allowing support for at least 125 children over the next year. One hundred percent of funds raised go directly to the coconut farmer families. The fundraising began June 15 and will continue through June 30, 2022.

CCA will also be sharing coconut facts, stats, recipes and more throughout the month of June to help honor the drupe.

CCA's core workplan is focused on growing the category, correcting coconut's allergen classification as a tree nut, changing the saturated fats narrative, supporting & enhancing sustainability practices, promoting quality standards, and defending the category against attacks.

Learn more about the Coconut Coalition of the Americas, National Coconut Day and how to contribute to the Lighting Up Lives initiative at CoconutCoalition.org.

About the Coconut Coalition of the Americas

The Coconut Coalition of the Americas (CCA) was founded in 2017 when coconut industry stakeholders realized that one unified voice was needed for the North American coconut trade. Industry members came together to steward the category and promote the facts about coconut oil and coconut products. CCA established National Coconut Day in 2019, which annually celebrates all things coconut and strives to increase awareness of coconut benefits.

About National Coconut Day

In 2019, the Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed National Coconut Day to be observed on June 26th annually. National Coconut Day celebrates the mighty coconut and increase awareness of its benefits.

Media Contact: Traci Kantowski, +1-331-806-3864 | [email protected]

SOURCE Coconut Coalition of the Americas