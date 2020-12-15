The Coconut Coalition of the Americas Welcomes Three New Members

SPRING, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coconut Coalition of the Americas (CCA), the non-profit organization serving as the united voice for the coconut industry, announced today the addition of three new members. Luong Quoi Coconut Co., Ltd. (LQC Corp) and Smirk's joined as Silver Members and Dr. Bronner's has joined as a Bronze Member.

"LQC, Smirk's and Dr. Bronner's all represent exciting parts of the coconut industry and we're thrilled to have them onboard," said CCA Executive Director Len Monheit. "We have an aggressive workplan and these additional members and CCA's united voice helps us ensure that the coconut industry will continue to thrive."

Corporate Silver

Luong Quoi Coconut (LQC) is a manufacturer and supplier of coconut products, including desiccated coconut, virgin coconut oil, refined coconut oil, coconut milk for cooking and drinking, coconut water, toasted chips and coconut flour.

Smirk's was founded in 2007 and is an importer, exporter and wholesaler of Organic and Conventional Non-GMO Ingredients.

Corporate Bronze

Dr. Bronner's is a family business committed to making socially and environmentally responsible products of the highest quality, while dedicating their profits to help make a better world.

CCA's core workplan is focused on growing the category, changing the allergen & saturated fats narrative, supporting & enhancing sustainability practices, promoting quality standards, and defending the category against attacks.

Learn more about the Coconut Coalition of the Americas at CoconutCoalition.org.

About the Coconut Coalition of the Americas

The Coconut Coalition of the Americas (CCA) was founded in 2017 when coconut industry stakeholders realized that one unified voice was needed for the North American coconut trade. Industry members came together to steward the category and promote the facts about coconut oil and coconut products. CCA established National Coconut Day in 2019, which annually celebrates all things coconut and strives to increase awareness of coconut benefits. For more information about CCA, please visit CoconutCoalition.org.

Media Contact: Traci Kantowski, Communications Director, Coconut Coalition of the Americas, +1 (832) 843-7287, [email protected]

SOURCE Coconut Coalition of the Americas