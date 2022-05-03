The Coconut Coalition of the Americas Welcomes Three New Members

SPRING, Texas, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Coconut Coalition of the Americas (CCA), the non-profit trade association serving the coconut industry, announces the addition of three new members to its roster. The new members include Africa-based Kentaste at Bronze level, US-Based CocoNifty, and India-based Apex Coco and Solar Energy Limited as Associate Members.

"CCA serves as the worldwide voice for the coconut industry focused on advancing the category," said CCA Executive Director Len Monheit. "I'm thrilled to welcome these new members who expand CCA's reach globally."

"CCA serves as the worldwide voice for the coconut industry and is focused on advancing the category," said CCA Executive Director Len Monheit. "I'm thrilled to welcome these new members who expand CCA's reach globally."

CCA is focused on initiatives surrounding sustainability, coconut's allergen classification, product quality initiatives and educating the industry and public about coconut and coconut products. CCA will also be hosting the 4th annual National Coconut Day on June 26, 2022.

Learn more about CCA at coconutcoalition.org.

About the Coconut Coalition of the Americas

The Coconut Coalition of the Americas (CCA) was founded in 2017 when coconut industry stakeholders realized that one unified voice was needed for the North American coconut trade. Industry members came together to steward the category and promote the facts about coconut oil and coconut products. CCA established National Coconut Day in 2019, which is annually celebrated on June 26th and celebrates all things coconut and strives to increase awareness of coconut benefits. For more information about CCA, please visit CoconutCoalition.org .

Media Contact: Traci Kantowski, 832-843-7287, [email protected]

SOURCE Coconut Coalition of the Americas