The Coeur d'Alene Resort and Harbor Foodservice Partner to Elevate Local Dining Experiences

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coeur d'Alene Resort and Harbor Foodservice are proud to announce a new partnership to enhance the Resort's renowned culinary offerings while strengthening their commitment to supporting local communities and producers.

This collaboration brings together two family-owned businesses that value excellence and community. The Coeur d'Alene Resort sources the highest-quality, local ingredients, ensuring Guests continue to enjoy exceptional dining experiences rooted in the Pacific Northwest's rich culinary traditions.

"At The Coeur d'Alene Resort, we are dedicated to delivering unforgettable dining experiences that reflect the best of our region," said Justin Lee, Resort Executive Chef. "Partnering with Harbor Foodservice allows us to uphold our commitment to serving fresh, local ingredients while supporting the independent businesses that make our community thrive."

Kevin Pribilsky, President of Harbor Foodservice, added, "We are honored to have the opportunity to prove we are obsessed with their success. The Coeur d'Alene Resort is an iconic destination that shares our dedication to local producers and belief that life happens around the table. Together, we're creating something truly special for their Guests."

This partnership reflects a shared belief in the importance of fortifying communities and celebrating the flavors of the Pacific Northwest, offering Guests an unparalleled culinary experience in one of the region's most breathtaking settings.

About The Coeur d'Alene Resort

Nestled on the sparkling shores of Lake Coeur d'Alene in Northern Idaho, The Coeur d'Alene Resort offers unparalleled luxury and world-class amenities. Renowned for its stunning waterfront views, award-winning golf course featuring the iconic Floating Green, luxurious spa, fine dining experiences, and exceptional service, The Resort is a premier destination for relaxation, adventure, and unforgettable memories. Visit cdaresort.com to learn more.

About Harbor Foodservice

Harbor Foodservice, a subsidiary of Harbor Foods, has been committed to fortifying communities across the Pacific Northwest since 1923. As Washington's third-largest family-owned business and the nation's ninth-largest food distributor, Harbor Foodservice proudly supports local entrepreneurs and businesses with a wide selection of quality products and personalized service. For more information, visit harborfoodservice.com .

