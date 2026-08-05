The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Introduces Enhanced Rewards Experience and Fall Menu Featuring New Hojicha Beverages and Pumpkin Favorites

New rewards, personalized challenges and seasonal beverages create more ways for guests to discover flavors crafted just for them

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is introducing a revamped Coffee Bean Rewards program featuring expanded rewards and personalized challenges, alongside its fall beverage lineup. The fan favorite, Pumpkin, is back, and they are excited to debut hojicha tea beverages.

A More Personalized Rewards Experience

Hojicha Beverages from Left to Right: Iced Pumpkin Hojicha Latte, Hojicha Ice Blended Drink, and Hojic Pumpkin Beverages from l

Starting on Aug 5th, the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf® will be offering early access to Pumpkin beverages for all loyalty guests. Beginning Aug. 19th, an enhanced rewards program will rollout, designed to give members more flexibility, choice, and personalized ways to engage with the brand. Guided by a "Rewards Your Way" approach, members earn five points for every dollar spent and can redeem points across an expanded rewards catalog, growing from four redemption options to more than eight, including dollar-off discounts, size upgrades, free beverages and food items. Members will also receive access to exclusive offers, bonus point opportunities and early access to seasonal menu launches. New members will enjoy a free beverage with sign up.

Coffee Bean Rewards is also introducing Challenges, a personalized feature that gives members tailored opportunities to earn bonus points, unlock rewards, and discover new favorites. Whether trying a seasonal beverage, exploring a new menu category, or completing a custom challenge, members can engage in ways that match their tastes and preferences.

"This fall, we're giving guests more ways to find their flavor, whether that's discovering a new favorite beverage or enjoying a more personalized rewards experience," said Dana Castaneda, Vice President, Head of Marketing Americas, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®. "From indulging in Pumpkin classics to exploring Hojicha, we are offering more ways for our guests to enjoy their coffee and tea experience."

Pumpkin Favorites Return with a Twist

Featuring elevated flavors, indulgent and creamy textures, the beverages deliver the familiar pumpkin guests know and expect every fall season. This launches August 5th for all loyalty members. This year's pumpkin offerings include:

Pumpkin Iced Latte with Cream Cap - Two freshly pulled shots of signature L.A. espresso, hand whisked with our Pumpkin syrup and French Deluxe™ vanilla powder for creamy, balanced flavor and a hint of warm spices. Milk is poured over pebble ice and topped with an indulgent cream cap

Pumpkin Dry Iced Americano - Three freshly pulled shots of signature L.A. espresso, hand whisked with Pumpkin and French Deluxe™ vanilla powder for creamy, balanced flavor and a hint of warm spices. A caramel swirl is added around the cup, followed by chilled half and half, and poured over pebble ice

Pumpkin Extreme Ice Blended® Drink - Espresso is blended with our Pumpkin syrup and French Deluxe™ vanilla powder for a refreshing, seasonal treat

Discover Hojicha, Your New Tea Obsession

Launching Aug. 19th, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® will introduce new hojicha beverages, featuring the low-roasted Japanese green tea known for its rich, nutty flavor. Designed to inspire curiosity, the beverages combine the smooth, roasted character of hojicha with seasonal spices that make it an ideal introduction for guests looking to uncover a new tea experience. Grounded in fall flavors and naturally lower in caffeine, the lineup includes:

Iced Pumpkin Hojicha Latte - Hojicha tea hand whisked with our white chocolate powder, Pumpkin syrup and milk for a creamy, balanced flavor

Iced Hojicha Latte - Hojicha tea hand whisked with white chocolate powder and milk for a creamy, balanced flavor

Hojicha Ice Blended® Drink - Hojicha tea and white chocolate powder blended with milk for a refreshing, seasonal sip

The pumpkin and hojicha seasonal beverages will be available until Nov. 3rd. For more information about the enhanced rewards program, promotional offers, and fall menu, visit www.coffeebean.com.

Celebrate the spooky season with Ghost & Goblin Iced Lattes

Available from Sept. 16th through Oct. 31st, come and try the creamy, sweet lattes made with your choice of espresso or matcha, white chocolate powder and cookie pieces topped with a cookie cream cap and a crumble for the ultimate treat. Available as Ghost with espresso or Goblin with matcha. BOO!

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® was also recognized as the No. 2 Best Coffee Chain in America by Newsweek's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,000 locations, across over 24 markets, globally. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf