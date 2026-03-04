The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Springs Into The Season With New Energy-Forward Beverages

At the center of the spring menu are the Cold Brew Energy Teas, a bold, refreshing alternative to coffee. Each Cold Brew Energy Tea beverage is distinctive in the marketplace as it is made with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® signature five-hour slow-steeped Ceylon Cold Brew Tea, lightly sweetened and infused with real fruit pieces for an uplifting taste and texture. The natural energy boost, an additional 80mg / regular and 120mg / large, comes from green coffee and tea extract, infused with Vitamin B12 and no added sugars, delivering a balanced lift that keeps pace from morning errands to afternoon adventures.

New Cold Brew Energy Tea flavors include:

Mango Passionfruit Energy Tea : Tropical and bold, blending juicy mango and passionfruit flavors with real mango fruit pieces.

: Tropical and bold, blending juicy mango and passionfruit flavors with real mango fruit pieces. Mixed Berry Energy Tea : A vibrant mix of blueberry, strawberry, and raspberry flavors with real berry fruit pieces.

: A vibrant mix of blueberry, strawberry, and raspberry flavors with real berry fruit pieces. Pineapple Yuzu Energy Tea: Sweet pineapple meets exotic yuzu for refreshing citrusy, tropical flavors and real pineapple fruit pieces.

Whether it's an afternoon pick-me-up, an on-the-go refreshment, or a weekend companion for road trips and park days, the Cold Brew Energy Teas are a lighter alternative for staying energized.

Rounding out the spring menu, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® introduces new and returning horchata-inspired beverages that blend comfort with a modern twist:

Iced Matcha Horchata Latte : Earthy matcha balanced with the warm cinnamon spice of horchata and milk for a creamy, comforting sip.

: Earthy matcha balanced with the warm cinnamon spice of horchata and milk for a creamy, comforting sip. Iced Horchata Protein Latte : The familiar flavor guests love, now with 20 grams of protein , perfect for powering mornings and busy days.

: The familiar flavor guests love, now with , perfect for powering mornings and busy days. Horchata Dry Iced Americano: The viral fan-favorite returns, featuring horchata-inspired flavor, a dry iced Americano with vanilla powder, topped with half-and-half and finished with a signature caramel drizzle.

Throughout the spring season, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® will offer limited-time promotions:

Cold Brew Energy Tea & Horchata Launch Offer (March 18–20): $5 for any large Energy Tea or new horchata beverage

$5 for any large Energy Tea or new horchata beverage $3 Brewed Coffee & Tea (March 18 – April 19): Offer available all day for cold or hot coffee and tea beverages of any size. With purchase, add a $1 flavor for extra customization.

Offer available all day for cold or hot coffee and tea beverages of any size. With purchase, add a $1 flavor for extra customization. $5 Cold Brew Energy Tea (April 1 – 30): Offer available to any student for a $5 Cold Brew Energy Tea, any size with a student ID.

Offer available to any student for a $5 Cold Brew Energy Tea, any size with a student ID. National Cold Brew Day & National Tea Day (April 20–22): $4 for any Regular tea beverage from 12–6 p.m.

$4 for any Regular tea beverage from 12–6 p.m. Cinco de Mayo (May 1–5): $5.50 for any large beverage from 12–6 p.m.

$5.50 for any large beverage from 12–6 p.m. Teachers & Nurses Appreciation (May 4 – May 12): Free Brewed Coffee or Tea any size, (hot or iced) with valid ID.

The spring beverage lineup will be available at participating The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® cafes for a limited time. Guests can order in-store or through The Coffee Bean® Rewards app for convenient pickup and exclusive offers.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,000 locations, across over 24 markets, globally. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

