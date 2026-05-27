The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Unveils The Perfect Americano Menu, Redefining An Espresso Classic

A new permanent lineup that celebrates the Americano as a bold, customizable, and accessible espresso-forward staple

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is featuring their signature, premium L.A. Espresso with the launch of its Perfect Americano menu, available nationwide beginning Wednesday, June 3rd. Designed to celebrate an everyday classic, The Perfect Americano menu invites guests to rediscover the Americano as a modern, premium yet approachable everyday choice.

Perfect Americano Menu

At the core of The Perfect Americano menu is a renewed emphasis on espresso-forward beverages that reflect The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® 's craftsmanship while bringing versatility and everyday value to the forefront. Each beverage is anchored by three shots of the brand's premium LA Espresso, resulting in a bold, balanced profile built for customization.

The Perfect Americano menu includes:

Classic Americano ($4): Freshly pulled shots of premium espresso combined with water for a clean, balanced cup that highlights coffee's natural depth. Served hot or iced.

Freshly pulled shots of premium espresso combined with water for a clean, balanced cup that highlights coffee's natural depth. Served hot or iced. Flavored Americano ($5) : Freshly pulled shots of premium espresso combined with water and hand-whisked with the brand's signature, creamy flavored powder. Guests can customize with a flavor of their choice. Served hot or iced.

: Freshly pulled shots of premium espresso combined with water and hand-whisked with the brand's signature, creamy flavored powder. Guests can customize with a flavor of their choice. Served hot or iced. Dry Iced Americano ($6): The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®'s fan-favorite beverage features freshly pulled shots of premium espresso, hand-whisked with the brand's French Deluxe™ Vanilla Powder, a caramel drizzle, and served over pebble ice and topped with half N half.

The Classic and Flavored Americanos can be ordered hot or iced and are crafted with three shots of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®'s premium LA Espresso blend. Guests can upgrade to a large for $0.50 and can add a splash of Oatly oat milk or almond milk at no additional charge, reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering premium quality with everyday accessibility.

"At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, we view the Americano as the purest expression of coffee, defined by balance, depth, and the quality of the espresso itself," said Dana Castaneda, Vice President, Head of Marketing Americas, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®. "With The Perfect Americano menu, we're inviting guests to embrace a more elevated daily ritual that feels both refined and effortlessly accessible."

Complementing the launch, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® continues to build seasonal momentum with offerings including Coconut Creations, Butterfly Pea Tropical Teas, and the Daydream Ice Blended® Drink. These drinks deliver a dynamic balance of refreshing flavor and espresso-forward craftsmanship throughout the summer.

Available from 6/3/26 until 8/18/26:

Coconut Creations - Creamy and dreamy coconut is featured in our coffee and tea creations. Choose an Iced Coconut Cream Latte, an Iced Coconut Cream Matcha Latte, and a Coconut Ice Blended® Drink.

Butterfly Pea Tropical Teas - Bright, juicy, and full of sunshine, our tropical teas burst with flavors of fruits and botanicals. Choose a Dragonfruit Lychee Butterfly Tea or a Coconut Butterfly tea.

Available from 6/24/26 until 7/8/26:

Daydream Ice Blended® Drink - A refreshing treat for summertime, it's a coconut-based Ice Blended layered with butterfly pea tea and topped with a dragonfruit lychee cream cap.

Featured Summer Promotions

To invite guests to experience these seasonal offerings, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is rolling out a series of limited-time promotions:

National Ice Blended® Drink Day: On June 11th, stop into the cafe for any $4 Regular Ice Blended Drink from 12-6pm.

Summer Fridays: Starting June 19th through August 14th, every Friday enjoy 2 beverages for $10, any drink, any size, from 12PM-6PM.

National Best Friend's Day: To celebrate, Loyalty Members will be able to redeem a BOGO offer for any drink, any size from Saturday, June 6th through Monday, June 8th, from 12-6PM.

Father's Day BOGO: On June 21st, Loyalty members can celebrate Dad with a BOGO offer for any drink, any size, available all day.

The Perfect Americano Menu is available at participating cafés nationwide as a permanent addition to the core menu. Guests can order in-store or through The Coffee Bean® Rewards app for convenient pickup and exclusive offers.

For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,000 locations, across over 24 markets, globally. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf