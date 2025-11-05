The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Unwraps the Spirit of the Season with New Holiday Beverage Lineup

Global coffee and tea house debuts indulgent new flavors and brings back beloved classics for a season of warmth, comfort, and celebration

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® welcomes the holiday season with a new limited-time beverage lineup designed to capture the spirit of this special time of year. From nostalgic favorites like the Winter Dream Tea Latte to festive newcomers including the Tiramisu Cream Iced Latte, every drink is crafted to capture the warmth, comfort and joyful memories of holiday traditions spent with family and loved ones.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's featured holiday beverages

Launching today, November 5, 2025, through January 6, 2026, the new holiday menu brings together timeless flavors, rich textures, and joyful presentation for the perfect seasonal indulgence. From cozy classics to new creations, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's holiday beverages are crafted to make every moment of the season feel special.

New and returning holiday favorites include:

NEW Tiramisu Cream Iced Latte – Inspired by the classic Italian dessert, this indulgent iced latte layers bold espresso with rich mascarpone flavor, topped with a cloud of sweet, airy cream and a delicate dusting of dark chocolate cocoa. Also available as a traditional latte, hot or iced.

– Inspired by the classic Italian dessert, this indulgent iced latte layers bold espresso with rich mascarpone flavor, topped with a cloud of sweet, airy cream and a delicate dusting of dark chocolate cocoa. Also available as a traditional latte, hot or iced. NEW Tiramisu Ice Blended® Drink – A decadent, creamy holiday treat that perfectly combines premium espresso and rich tiramisu flavor. Crowned with sweet whipped cream and a dusting of dark chocolate cocoa.

– A decadent, creamy holiday treat that perfectly combines premium espresso and rich tiramisu flavor. Crowned with sweet whipped cream and a dusting of dark chocolate cocoa. NEW Peppermint Mocha Cream Iced Latte – Smooth espresso blends with rich chocolate and cool peppermint, topped with a fluffy cream cap and peppermint pieces for a refreshing, indulgent finish. Also available as a traditional latte (hot or iced) or as a Peppermint Cold Brew.

– Smooth espresso blends with rich chocolate and cool peppermint, topped with a fluffy cream cap and peppermint pieces for a refreshing, indulgent finish. Also available as a traditional latte (hot or iced) or as a Peppermint Cold Brew. Peppermint Mocha Dry Iced Americano – A bold twist on a winter classic. Rich espresso blends with cool peppermint and velvety chocolate, served over ice and topped with creamy half & half and a signature dark chocolate waterfall. Perfect for those who crave bold flavor with a touch of holiday flair.

– A bold twist on a winter classic. Rich espresso blends with cool peppermint and velvety chocolate, served over ice and topped with creamy half & half and a signature dark chocolate waterfall. Perfect for those who crave bold flavor with a touch of holiday flair. Winter Dream Tea Latte – Christmas in a cup. This heartwarming tradition blends black tea, rooibos, sweet spices, and vanilla for a cozy, aromatic experience that captures the joy of the season. Available hot or iced.

"The holidays have a way of bringing us back to the things that matter most – time with loved ones, familiar traditions, and the comfort of something warm and sweet," said Dana Castaneda, Head of Marketing for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Americas. "Our holiday beverages are made with that feeling in mind – to brew joy in every cup."

To spread even more holiday cheer, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is offering festive in-store promotions and loyalty rewards throughout the season:

New Loyalty Member Offer (November 17 – January 6, 2026): New loyalty members receive a free beverage upon sign-up.

New loyalty members receive a free beverage upon sign-up. Festive Fridays (November 21 – December 12, starting at 12 p.m.): Guests can join in-store celebrations every Friday throughout the season, featuring free hot chocolate with any beverage purchase, fun activities, and more.

Guests can join in-store celebrations every Friday throughout the season, featuring free hot chocolate with any beverage purchase, fun activities, and more. 12 Days of Gifts (December 13 – December 24): New exciting offers and promotions everyday, available via The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Rewards app.

Whether shared with loved ones or savored in a quiet moment, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf invites guests to sip, savor, and celebrate in true holiday spirit. Guests can order the new holiday beverages at participating The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf cafés, online, or through the mobile app. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,200 locations, across over 24 markets. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com .

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf