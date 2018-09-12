The Cohen Group will launch an Australian Presence with the appointment of Air Chief Marshal Sir Angus Houston as Senior Counselor

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cohen Group, a global business advisory firm, announced today that it will launch a presence in Australia with the appointment of Sir Angus Houston, former Chief of the Australian Defence Force, as Senior Counselor. This new presence will be serve as the hub for the firm's operations in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

"Australia is a key ally centered in one of the fastest growing regions of the world", said The Cohen Group's Chairman and CEO, former U.S. Senator and Secretary of Defense William Cohen. "Our office and the appointment of Sir Angus Houston, will allow us to deepen our already significant coverage in this part of the world."

Sir Angus Houston retired as Chief of the Australian Defence Force in July 2011 after a distinguished 41-year career. As Chief of the Defence Force, Sir Angus was Australia's most senior uniformed officer. Since retiring from the Australia Defence Force, Sir Angus has continued to serve Australia in leadership roles at the highest levels.

In addition to Sir Angus, The Cohen Group's presence will be led by Alison McGuigan, a Vice President at the firm. A native of Australia, Alison joined The Cohen Group in Washington D.C. in 2013 after 15 years with the Australian Trade Commission. Her industry focus has been in technology, and she also has an in-depth understanding of trade, innovation and economic development policies.

The work in Australia will continue to draw on the senior leaders in The Cohen Group with deep experience in Australia, the Asia Pacific and around the world. In addition to Secretary Cohen, these include:

General Joseph Ralston , former NATO Supreme Allied Commander and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff;

, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Ambassador Marc Grossman , former US Ambassador to Turkey , former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, and former US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan .

, former US Ambassador to , former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, and former US Special Representative for and . Ambassador Nicholas Burns , former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs and US Ambassador to NATO and Greece ;

, former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs and US Ambassador to NATO and ; General Paul Kern , former Commander of the Army Materiel Command and the Senior Adviser for Army Research, Development and Acquisition.

, former Commander of the Army Materiel Command and the Senior Adviser for Army Research, Development and Acquisition. Lord George Robertson , former NATO Secretary General and Defense Minister of the United Kingdom .

General Joseph Ralston will visit Australia in February 2019 to attend the Avalon Airshow and officially launch The Cohen Group's Australian operations.

About The Cohen Group:

Formed in 2001, The Cohen Group is comprised of more than 60 professionals with many decades of combined experience working in top-level positions in Congress, the White House, the State Department, the Defense Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the intelligence community, other federal agencies, and in European and Asian governments, international organizations and the private sector.

With offices in Washington, London, Beijing, Tianjin, New Delhi, Riyadh, and Brisbane, The Cohen Group provides its clients the insights and intelligence needed to better understand and shape the business, political, legal, regulatory, and media environments in which they operate. This includes both developing strategic business plans to help clients achieve their objectives, and actively participating with clients in the execution of those plans. The Cohen Group practice groups include Aerospace & Defense; Homeland Security; Middle East; China; India; Telecommunications and Information Technology; Energy & Resources; Transportation & Logistics; Health Care & Life Sciences; Financial Services & Investment; and Real Estate, serving clients in North America, East Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, Africa and Latin America.

The Cohen Group also has a strong strategic partnership with DLA Piper, a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

