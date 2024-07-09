The Collab featuring Dane Cook and David Meltzer Debuts at YouTube Theater on Friday, July 19th hosted by Rob Riggle with special guests Baron Davis, Marshall Faulk, and more

INGLEWOOD, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collab featuring Dane Cook and David Meltzer Debuts at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park on Friday, July 19th hosted by Rob Riggle with special guests Baron Davis, Marshall Faulk, and more. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

In this innovative series, laughter and learning collide as two of the most creative minds in entertainment and entrepreneurship come together.

This Live Q&A and audience-driven event features Dane's sharp, witty humor intertwined with David's insightful, inspirational advice, offering viewers an entertaining yet profound exploration of life's biggest questions and challenges.

Join Dane and David as they navigate through engaging discussions and heartfelt conversations with special guests from various industries including thought leaders, billionaires, millionaires, entrepreneurs, celebrities, athletes, and entertainers.

The Collab is more than just a show; it's a unique experience that invites you to laugh, think, and perhaps even change your perspective on success and happiness. Tune in to "The Collab" and be part of a journey that promises to entertain, enlighten, and inspire, making you laugh one minute and reflect the next. Whether you're in for the jokes or the gems of wisdom, Dane Cook and David Meltzer are here to ensure your time is well spent in the most enjoyable way possible.

One lucky participant will be randomly selected to receive a VIP package that includes round-trip airfare for two to Los Angeles and two VIP tickets to The Collab.

To enter, participants can purchase a spot on Razzall.com. Once all spots are filled, one lucky participant will be randomly selected. The Razz ends on July 15, 2024, at 11:59 pm ET. Additionally, 25 people will be selected to receive two General Admission tickets each and will be notified once the VIP package recipient is announced.

MEDIA CONTACTS :

Nic Glazer, Director of Partnerships

[email protected]

SOURCE David Meltzer Enterprises