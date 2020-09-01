The Collaborative Announces Adria Campbell as EVP of Sales, North America

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collaborative (previously The Coconut Collaborative), the fastest growing premium plant-based yogurt and dessert brand disrupting the dairy industry, announced today that Adria Campbell has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales, North America. In her new role, she will be responsible for the strategic expansion of the brand's presence to fit consumer demand for better-for-you plant-based dairy alternatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adria to The Collaborative family," said Meiky Tollman, CEO of The Collaborative. "With her extensive sales and dairy category experience, we are confident she will help the brand achieve even more growth and continue to take the dairy category head on."

Prior to joining The Collaborative, Campbell was Vice President of Sales for Dean Foods where she led the sales strategy for one of the nation's leading food and beverage companies. During her tenure, she excelled in every position, growing to a Vice President role where she led $1 billion of the company in annual sales and expand into key national retailers such as Target, Kroger, Sprouts, Amazon and more.

"I couldn't be more excited to join this incredible team. The Collaborative is at the forefront of plant-based food innovation," said The Collaborative EVP of Sales, North America, Adria Campbell. "They have achieved the holy grail: delicious food first that happens to be made by plants, versus sacrificing taste in an effort to eat more plant-based foods. I'm eager to roll up my sleeves and make an immediate contribution."

Recognized as one of the most influential women in the food industry by The Griffin Report, Campbell will use her analytically-driven insights into customer-specific trends and category management to help the brand continue to expand their rapidly growing distribution footprint and stay ahead of the curve in the marketplace. With Campbell's assistance, the brand will continue to disrupt the dairy category, shaping a new future for plant-based yogurts and desserts that deliver on taste, texture, and nutrition.

The Collaborative is dedicated to bringing plant-based moments of joy to America by offering healthier, better-for-you versions of the dairy products people know and love, without the guilt and even more enjoyment. The Collaborative recently tripled their product offerings with the addition of new plant-based desserts including Vanilla Rice Pudding, Double Chocolate Mousse, and Chocolate Pudding varieties. The Collaborative yogurts and desserts are all low in sugar, gluten-free and non-GMO project verified.

For more information about The Collaborative and new product news, please visit www.coconutcollaborative.com.

About The Collaborative

The Collaborative (previously known as The Coconut Collaborative) was founded in 2014 by British successful food entrepreneur James Averdieck. Creating healthy, nutrient-dense products, the brand is on a mission to bring plant-based moments of joy to life. The Collaborative offers plant-based products that are low in sugar, gluten-free, and non-GMO project verified alternatives that are better tasting and better for both you and the planet. The full product line includes plant-based yogurt alternatives available in: Plain, Vanilla, Blueberry & Rosemary, and Alphonso Mango & Passionfruit varieties and Decadent Desserts in Vanilla Rice Pudding, Double Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Chocolate Ganache, and Chocolate Pudding varieties. As well, The Collaborative works alongside Pur Projet each year to plant thousands of coconut trees in Southeast Asia. The trees give back to the communities, generating sustainable income and giving life to a beautiful habitat for wildlife. The line is available at select retailers nationwide, including Amazon fresh (launching in two weeks), FreshDirect, Gelsons, H-E-B, Target, The Fresh Market, Safeway Northern California, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Wegmans, Whole Foods, and more. For more information on the brand, mission, and products, please visit www.coconutcollaborative.com, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook .

