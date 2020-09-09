The Collaborative Law Institute of Illinois Announces Name Change to Collaborative Divorce Illinois (CDI)

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To better serve the divorcing public, the Collaborative Law Institute of Illinois (CLII) is changing its name to Collaborative Divorce Illinois (CDI). The new URL is CollaborativeDivorceIllinois.org

As Collaborative Divorce becomes more popular as an amicable means of dissolving a marriage, Collaborative Divorce Illinois has recognized that consumers need a way to easily find qualified professionals who can help them divorce using the Collaborative Process. Divorce is more than a legal process. It is emotional and financial as well.

Changing the name of the organization to Collaborative Divorce Illinois reflects the evolution of Collaborative Divorce, as well as the organization's continued growth and commitment to the divorcing public.

"Understanding and meeting people where they are is core goal of CDI. We want to continue to educate the public about Collaborative divorce as an effective process for more peaceful conflict resolution," says Nicole Waltz, President of CDI. "We are a growing group of specially trained professionals intent on listening to and serving the public."

The decision to change the name did not come lightly. CLII has been a national leader in Collaborative Divorce since its founding.

"The name change has allowed the CLII Board and Fellows to have a necessary conversation about how we reach our public and future clients," says, Karen Covy a family law attorney, divorce coach, active Fellow and marketing lead of CDI.

Collaborative Divorce Illinois is dedicated to helping people divorce more amicably by using the Collaborative Divorce Process. The organization has been, and will continue to be, dedicated to educating the public about the many benefits of Collaborative Divorce.

About Collaborative Divorce Illinois

The mission of Collaborative Divorce Illinois is to advance Collaborative Practice as a conflict resolution option in Illinois. A non-profit organization comprised of specially trained members from the legal, mental health, and financial fields, CDI offers free educational resources for the public. It maintains a listing of qualified Collaborative Divorce practitioners for the public. CDI additionally offers a Modest Means program where couples may qualify for reduced-fee or no-fee divorce services based on income.

Visit CollaborativeDivorceIllinois.org Phone: 312-882-8000

Media contact:

Rebecca Hoffman

[email protected]

Telephone: 312-282-4254

SOURCE The Collaborative Law Institute of Illinois

Related Links

https://collaborativedivorceillinois.org

