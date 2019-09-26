The Collaborative Law Institute of Illinois Launches A "Modest Means" Divorce Program

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collaborative Law Institute of Illinois (CLII) is launching a new program for divorcing couples who want to obtain a Collaborative Divorce, but may not be able to afford it.

Collaborative Divorce is a divorce process that helps couples resolve their divorce outside of court. Collaborative Divorce uses a team of divorce professionals, including attorneys, coaches, and financial neutrals. Together, the professional team guides and supports a couple to work together to end their marriage with dignity and respect. Because it's a team approach, Collaborative Divorce is not always the least expensive way to divorce.

In an effort to make Collaborative Divorce more affordable and accessible, CLII has created the Modest Means Program. This program offers qualifying couples a chance to obtain high-quality professional divorce services for minimum or reduced rates.

Interested couples can visit the CLII Modest Means website page and follow the steps for application. Qualifying couples will be able to obtain a Collaborative Divorce with professional fees starting as low as $15 per hour.

"We're thrilled to launch the Modest Means Program as Collaborative divorce should be an option for all people. This is one way CLII can support couples in Illinois," says Jessica Malmquist, attorney and CLII President.

The Modest Means program is the first reduced-fee Collaborative Divorce program that's offered in the Chicagoland area. It provides couples accepted into the program with a way to end their marriage in a more dignified, supported, and less contentious manner. "This program ensures people have access to a Collaborative approach in their divorce, I'm proud to help launch this initiative," says David Louis, mediator and active CLII Fellow.

This innovative program is yet another way CLII is striving to meet the needs of people from all walks of life.

About The Collaborative Law Institute of Illinois

The mission of The Collaborative Law Institute of Illinois is to advance Collaborative Practice as a conflict resolution option in Illinois. CLII is a non-profit organization with members from the legal, mental health, and financial fields. CLII offers free educational resources and maintains a listing of Collaborative divorce practitioners for the public. Visit Collablawil.org. Phone: 312-882-8000

Media contact:

Rebecca Hoffman

Rebecca@GoodEggConcepts.com

Telephone: 312-282-4254

SOURCE The Collaborative Law Institute of Illinois

Related Links

https://www.collablawil.org

