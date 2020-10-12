NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the trends in the global collaborative robot market across different regions?

• What are the major driving forces for increasing the demand for the global collaborative robot market during the forecast period 2020-2025?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global collaborative robot market?

• Which application (automotive, electrical, electronics and semiconductor, plastics and polymers, pharma and chemistry, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, metal and machining, and others) of the global collaborative robot market dominated in 2019, and what is the expected scenario by 2025?

• What was the revenue generated by the global collaborative robot market by payload, application, and industry in 2019, and what would be the anticipated estimates by 2025?

• What was the aggregate revenue generated by the global collaborative robot market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) in 2019? What are the estimates by 2025?

• Which are the key players in the global collaborative robot market, and what are the new strategies adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?

• What major opportunities do collaborative robot companies foresee in the next five years 2020-2025?

• What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the collaborative robot market?



Global Collaborative Robot Market Forecast, 2020-2025



The collaborative robot industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 30.37% on the basis of volume during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.



The global collaborative robot market has gained widespread importance due to the growing need for improved productivity, speed, and efficiency, continuous decrease in the size of the available workforce, and overcoming the safety concerns for labor working around robots in shared workplaces. Furthermore, the rise in awareness regarding collaborative robots is propelling their demand, especially in the developing economies.



Scope of the Global Collaborative Robot Market



The collaborative robot market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as payload, sales channel, component, application, and industry. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the collaborative robot market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Collaborative Robot Market Segmentation



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different industries that are analyzed,including automotive, electrical, electronics and semiconductor, plastics and polymers, pharma and chemistry, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, metal and machining and other.The report also analyzes different applications that include material handling, small parts assembly, CNC machine tending, molding operations, test and inspection, packaging and palletizing, polishing, screw driving, gluing, dispensing, welding, and others.



In the payload segment, the market is segmented into different payload types, such as less than 5kg, between 5-9Kg, and more than 9Kg.



The collaborative robot market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



Key Companies in the Global Collaborative Robot Industry



The key market players in the global collaborative robot market include ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Universal Robot A/S (Denmark), Aubo Robotics (the U.S.), Yaskawa Motoman. (Japan), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), Comau SPA (Italy), Denso Robotics, Inc(Japan), Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc. (the U.S.), Precise Automation, Inc. (the U.S.), Productive Robotics, Inc. (the U.S.), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), and Techman Robot (Taiwan).



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Denamrk

• Norway

• Germany

• Sweden

• France

• Austria

• Netherlands

• Italy

• Spain

• Poland

• Czech Republic

• Slovakia

• Hungary

• Romania

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Sri Lanka

• Australia

• Malaysia

• Singapore

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)



