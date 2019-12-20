The Collaborative Robots Market in North America, 2020-2026 - Analysis by Offering, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Collaborative Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America's collaborative robots market is expected to reach $1.745 billion by 2025 in terms of robotic hardware, growing at 40.23% CAGR over the forecast years. The software market will grow at 46.66% annually.



Collaborative industrial robots represent a new realm of the fast-growing industrial robotics market. Technological advancements have made the applications of collaborative robots (cobots or co-bots) a reality in many manufacturing factories. This emerging market is expected to witness an exponential growth. With advantages of increasing flexibility, improving production efficiency and reducing operational cost, industrial cobots have been deployed to assist human workforce and keeping manufacturers competitive in the global markets.



The report provides historical market data for 2016-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026.



Highlighted with 48 tables and 45 figures, this report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America collaborative robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.



The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America collaborative robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.



The breakdown of major national markets by Payload, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included. The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America collaborative robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Aubo Robotics Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Kawada Robotics

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

Precise Automation, Inc

Productive Robotics, Inc.

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Staubli International AG

Techman Robot

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 North America Hardware Market of Collaborative Robots 2016-2026

3.3 North America Software Market of Collaborative Robots 2016-2026

3.4 North America Service & Support Market of Collaborative Robots 2016-2026



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Payload

4.1 Market Overview by Payload

4.2 Collaborative Robots with >10 Kg Payload

4.3 Collaborative Robots with 5-10 Kg Payload

4.4 Collaborative Robots with

5 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 North America Material Handling Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.3 North America Machine Tending Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.4 North America Assembly Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.5 North America Molding Operation Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.6 North America Inspection Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.7 North America Packaging and Palletizing Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.8 North America Welding and Gluing Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.9 North America Polishing Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.10 North America Screw Driving Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.11 North America Collaborative Robots Market for Other Applications 2016-2026



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Industry Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

6.2 North America Collaborative Robots Market in Automotive Industry 2016-2026

6.3 North America Collaborative Robots Market in Electricals and Electronics 2016-2026

6.4 North America Collaborative Robots Market in Chemicals, Polymers & Plastics 2016-2026

6.5 North America Collaborative Robots Market in Pharmaceutical Industry 2016-2026

6.6 North America Collaborative Robots Market in Food and Beverage 2016-2026

6.7 North America Collaborative Robots Market in Aerospace and Defense 2016-2026

6.8 North America Collaborative Robots Market in Metal & Machinery 2016-2026

6.9 North America Collaborative Robots Market in Other Industry Verticals 2016-2026



7 North America Market 2016-2026 by Country

7.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2 U.S. Market

7.3 Canadian Market



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles



9 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



