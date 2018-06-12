The Collaborative's Beverly Flaxington Accepted into Forbes Boston Business Council

MEDFIELD, Mass., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Flaxington, founder and president of The Collaborative, a Massachusetts-based sales and marketing consultancy dedicated to the financial services industry, has been accepted into the Forbes Boston Business Council, an invitation-only community for Greater Boston business owners and leaders.

Beverly joins other Forbes Boston Business Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

After hearing about her acceptance, Beverly responded, "It's an honor and privilege to be associated with Forbes and the Boston Business Council. Giving back to the community and sharing the behavior-based approach to sales, training, and personal development I've developed across my career have always been priorities for me. I'm looking forward to working with the Council and extending my reach into the local business community."

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Beverly into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

Beverly has been a contributor to PsychologyToday.com and to Advisor Perspectives in her "Ask Bev" column for many years. She has authored eight books, three of which are best sellers. She is an experienced c-suite level executive, a thought leader and college professor who has been offering insights and information for over two decades.

Beverly may be contacted at 508-359-8216 or 196965@email4pr.com . You can learn more about The Collaborative at www.the-collaborative.com.

