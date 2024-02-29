The Collective Ace Group Acquires Mobile Game Development and Publishing Studio By Aliens

By Aliens (BA) studio joins The Collective Ace Group (TCAG)

BERLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collective Ace Group ("TCAG" or "the Group"), is adding By Aliens (BA), a mobile game developer and publisher, to reinforce its one-stop service hub headquartered in Berlin.

The acquisition of By Aliens complements the Group by adding 70+ gaming experts and USD 15 million of annual revenue to the Group. Together with GodSpeed Gaming Solutions and The Most Games, it creates a talent powerhouse of 200+ gaming specialists in the areas of development, QA, live operations, localization, UA, ad monetization and publishing.

By Aliens was founded by René Retz together with Javier Parejo and Cayan Appel. The three share a strong entrepreneurial mindset, years of experience in the tech industry and passion for gaming that enabled them to create the very successful casual gaming franchise "Bid Wars". The first game in the series was released in 2015, and the latest, "Bid Wars 3", launched in December 2023, expanding the fan base to 75+ million globally!

Josh Harlan, founder of Palm Beach-based private equity firm, Harlan Capital Partners and TCAG's largest investor, said, "We are extremely excited by the deal as it strengthens the Group's offerings along the functions of publishing, user acquisition and growth."

Parth Das, founder of TCAG, said, "We had been working with BA for a while before deciding to join forces. The synergies that get unlocked within the Group now are tremendous, allowing us to significantly scale up our operations and target newer markets."

René Retz, founder of BA, added, "The Group's vision strongly resonates with us. Over the past years we invested into several studios in Latin America ourselves and which has given us a deep understanding of the value that can be created by extending capabilities to the whole value chain of game development, as well as what goes into being a highly productive partner. TCAG has been doing that over the past few years at a much larger scale and we are thrilled to be contributing to their global strategy and growth."

About The Collective Ace Group

The Collective Ace Group is a one stop hub providing end to end game development and publishing services across PC, Mobile and Console platforms. The studios in the group have cumulatively worked on more than 2000 games played by a worldwide audience of more than 500 million gamers coming from over 150 countries.

SOURCE The Collective Ace Group