The Collective Urges Compassion and Data-Driven Solutions in Response to Escalating Migrant Crisis in New York City

News provided by

Sakhi for South Asian Women

20 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collective, a coalition of gender justice advocates working with immigrant survivors of gender-based violence, urgently calls for empathy and data-driven solutions in response to the escalating migrant crisis in NYC. We challenge our elected leaders and policymakers to rise to the occasion, seeking equitable and comprehensive resolutions to this multifaceted issue. Our city has been marred by divisive rhetoric, questionable budgetary decisions, and the looming specter of unrest. The dire consequences of this current atmosphere faced by migrants, especially survivors of gender-based violence–who are already among the city's least resourced–cannot be overlooked.

Continue Reading

We express profound concern regarding the discourse surrounding the migrant crisis, particularly Mayor Eric Adams's assertion that the surge in migrants "will destroy New York City". "Mayor Adams's xenophobic rhetoric exacerbates the isolation of immigrant and migrant survivors of gender-based violence and increases barriers to seeking support, perpetuating a cycle of silence and suffering within one of our city's most vulnerable communities," said Kavita Mehra, executive director of Sakhi for South Asian Women.

More than 110,000 migrants have sought refuge in NYC, with over half in emergency shelters. "Despite the mayor's efforts to weaken NYC's "right to shelter" mandate, we remain a sanctuary for our immigrant neighbors. The mayor's crisis-fueled rhetoric blames new immigrants for an existing lack of infrastructure and resources, resulting in fear, hatred, and potential harm. Womankind stands with all immigrants and will continue advocating for safety, housing, and well-being for all New Yorkers," said Yasmeen Hamza, CEO of Womankind.

Although budget cuts may be necessary, the proposed reductions appear to exceed the projected costs. Mayor Adams has proposed nearly $20 billion in budgetary cuts through 2025, far greater than the $6.5 billion projected budgetary gap revealed in a Fiscal Policy Institute report. "Community organizations like members of this collective are already underfunded. What will the funding cuts mean for us?" said Zeinab Eyega, executive director at Sauti Yetu Center for African Women. This discrepancy begs the question: are migrants being scapegoated to overlook other budgetary issues?

The recent confrontational demonstrations in response to the crisis are increasingly troubling. Amplified voices disseminating hateful, unwelcoming messages undermine NYC's cherished values. "To claim that our most recently arrived neighbors will destroy our city is to misunderstand what makes it beautiful. Real New Yorkers embrace diversity and believe in healthy, peaceful communities. Any cuts to services—just when we need them most—goes against everything this city represents," said Margarita Guzman, executive director of Violence Intervention Program.

"NYC's enduring greatness has always been its openness to immigrants and rich tapestry of diverse communities. Statements that misunderstand the beauty of our diversity can unintentionally isolate those in need. To truly uphold NYC's values, we must ensure that support services are accessible to all, regardless of background.", said Jeehae Fischer, executive director of the Korean American Family Service Center. We must approach this crisis with humanity and understanding, shunning dangerous rhetoric and shortsighted budget decisions. Otherwise we risk losing NYC's most important legacy: a sanctuary for immigrants seeking the American Dream.

Media contact:
Tan Hayat
(347) 415-3951
[email protected] 

About The Collective:

Jeehae Fischer, executive director at Korean American Family Service Center, Kavita Mehra, executive director at Sakhi for South Asian Women, Margarita Guzman, executive director at Violence Intervention Program, Yasmeen Hamza, CEO at Womankind, and Zeinab Eyega, executive director at Sauti Yetu Center for African Women and Families, are members of The Collective, a group of culturally specific gender justice organizations and organizers that work for immigrant and BIPOC survivors in New York City.

SOURCE Sakhi for South Asian Women

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.