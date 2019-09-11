The Collective's 3rd Annual History Makers Award Reception Honors Black History Makers in Politics, Public Policy, The Arts & Entertainment

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, September 13th, The Collective will host its third annual History Maker's Awards Reception at the historic Howard Theater in Washington, D.C. The History Makers Award Reception was designed to recognize history making African Americans in politics, public policy, the arts and entertainment. Red carpet arrivals will begin at 9pm et and the awards program will begin at 10pm ET.

History Makers 2019

Presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker is slated to speak at this year's awards reception for the second year in a row. Three-time Platinum Certified rapper and Houston, TX City Council hopeful, Brad "Scarface" Jordan is also set to participate. Other notable attendees and honorees include:

Alexis McGill Johnson, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Angela Rye, CNN Political Analyst and former Exec. Director of the Congressional Black Caucus

Andrew Gillum, CNN Political Analyst and former Florida democratic nominee for Governor

Jaime Harrison, Democratic candidate for US Senate for South Carolina

Jennifer Riley Collins, Democratic nominee for Attorney General of Mississippi

Mayor Michael Tubbs, Mayor of Stockton, CA

Krystal Garner, Winner of BET's Grand Hustle and General Manager of the Trap Music Museum

Winner of BET's Grand Hustle and General Manager of the Trap Music Museum DJ D-Nice & Kenny Burns

"The 2019 History Makers Awards will be an incredible night of celebration and hope as we seek to shine a spotlight on black excellence, both past and present," said Quentin James, Founder and Executive Director of The Collective.

The 2019 History Makers Awards are being sponsored in part by Shea Moisture, BET+, Emily's List, Onward Together, MoveOn, the National Museum of African American Music, Democrats for Education Reform, For Our Future, Tom Steyer 2020, People for the American Way, Pivot, The Gathering Spot, Black Millennial Convention and Vote Pro Choice.

Since 2016, The Collective has helped 54 black candidates get elected to local, state and federal office; raised over $7 million from grassroots, high net worth and institutional donors; directly and indirectly contributed, bundled and moved over $4M to support over 100 endorsed candidates, trained over 1,000 candidates and operatives and communicated to millions of people via television, radio and print media; and helped more than 30 candidates win primaries or general elections in the 2018 midterm elections.

To learn more, visit www.collectivepac.org or www.historymakersawards.com

