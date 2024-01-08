THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WILL BE PLAYED ON MATRIX HELIX® TURF BY HELLAS AT NRG STADIUM IN HOUSTON

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellas, the leading sports contractor in North America, is proud to announce that the College Football Playoff Championship Game will be played on its Matrix Helix® Turf at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans. This championship game marks the culmination of undefeated seasons for the University of Michigan and the University of Washington.

Original photo from: https://collegefootballplayoff.com/sports/2023/1/26/2024houston.aspx Hellas’ Matrix Helix® turf system at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans football team.

NRG Stadium has contracted exclusively with Hellas for the last six years to provide Matrix Helix turf for the stadium's many high-profile games and events, including the Houston Texans, UIL playoff games, the Tax Act Texas Bowl, and the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

Matrix Helix is the synthetic turf system of choice for 13 NFL teams and a growing number of Division I FBS programs including, Clemson, Georgia, Tulane, Kentucky, Baylor, Iowa State, UNLV, UTSA, Texas Tech, and more.

"College and professional teams across North America select our turf for its superior playability," said Reed J. Seaton, President and CEO of Hellas. "Matrix Helix turf is the perfect surface for the College Football Playoff Championship Game, and NRG Stadium is an excellent host stadium for this elite event."

Matrix Helix turf is the ideal turf system for elite athletes and sporting venues. Made with patented monofilament fibers with Shape Memory Technology, the curled Matrix Helix fibers spring back into place after impact to provide secure footing and cleat release to athletes while holding infill in place. This results in a consistent playing surface for elite performance, even with high traffic and usage.

The College Football Playoff Championship Game between the Number 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the Number 2 ranked Washington Huskies is scheduled for kickoff at 6:30 p.m. central time.

About the College Football Playoff Championship Game – The College Football Playoff Championship Game is the final game of the College Football Playoff, featuring the winners of semifinal games that rotate annually among the Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl Game, and Sugar Bowl. The national championship game is held in a different city each year, always on a Monday night. In 2024, the game will be hosted at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. central time.

About NRG Stadium – NRG Stadium is located in the heart of Houston, Texas, and used for various events throughout the year, including The Houston Texans Football games, The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, The Tax Act Texas Bowl, and top musical acts.

About the College Football Playoff – The College Football Playoff (CFP) is a postseason event to determine college football's national champion on the field, while emphasizing the significance of college football's unique regular season where every game counts.

About Houston Texans – Located in Harris County, the Texans are an American professional football team competing in the National Football League as a member club of the American Football Conference South Division. The Texans play their home games at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit HoustonTexans.com

About Hellas – Located in Austin, Texas, Hellas is the largest vertically integrated sports contractor in the United States, specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. In addition to completing hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, Hellas has also installed fields at game day or practice facilities for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, and Green Bay Packers. Fields for the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles are coming soon. Hellas has multiple offices located around the world. For more information about Hellas and its industry-leading turf solutions, please visit Hellas.com

Original photo from: https://collegefootballplayoff.com/sports/2023/1/26/2024houston.aspx

Hellas' Matrix Helix® turf system at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans football team.

Media Contact: Jeff Power

Hellas Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Hellas