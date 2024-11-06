The College Music Society International Chapter Unites Global Cultural Leaders for a Panel on "Music, Democracy, and Human Rights" at the CMS 67th National Conference in Washington, D.C.

The CMS International Chapter Unites Global Cultural Leaders for Panel on "Music, Democracy, and Human Rights" in D.C. Post this

The panel, organized and moderated by Gwyneth Bravo, President of the CMS International Chapter and faculty member at NYU Abu Dhabi, will feature three distinguished speakers: Ahmad Sarmast, Founder and Director of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM); Cynthia Schneider, Distinguished Professor of Diplomacy at Georgetown University; and Christopher Jenkins, Scholar and Associate Dean of Academic Support at Oberlin College. Scheduled for Friday, November 8, at 1:30 PM, the discussion will explore music's role as a vehicle for dialogue and empowerment on both national and global stages.

CMS Executive Director Jeffrey Loeffert expressed his excitement, stating, "This event marks a milestone in CMS's commitment to fostering pathways for international engagement. We are grateful to President Bravo for her visionary leadership and dedication in making this panel and dialogue possible."

Sponsored by The Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics at Georgetown University, ANIM, and Global Diplomacy Lab, the panel aims to highlight how music can catalyze social change, as well as advance democratic principles and human rights. For Dr. Sarmast, music has been a powerful tool for over 22 years in promoting resilience and empowerment among Afghan youth, reinforcing "music's essential role in driving social change and justice worldwide."

"This panel underscores the urgency of exploring relationships between democratic values, human rights and music," said Dr. Schneider who is Co-founding Director of The Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics.

Speaking to the panel's themes as related to music education, author Dr. Jenkins calls for a critical re-evaluation of both national and global approaches, urging new models and paradigms. "We must move beyond historical patterns of cultural assimilation and their lasting impact," he states.

The CMS International Chapter was established in 2023. Led by Dr. Bravo with support from a dedicated Board of Directors and Advisory Council, the chapter's mission is to foster international collaboration among CMS members and facilitate cultural exchange.

"Together we envision contributions at both national and international levels through partnerships with diverse cultural and educational institutions worldwide," said Bravo. "Our hope with these alliances is to foster initiatives and programs that promote global cooperation, understanding, and peace through the transformative power of music."

