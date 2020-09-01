The College of Health Care Professions Launches Dr. Ann Eady Aspiring Professional Memorial Scholarship

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP), the largest provider of allied health training in the state of Texas, launched the Dr. Ann Eady Aspiring Professional Memorial Scholarship. Dr. Eady, who passed away in July at age 46 from complications related to COVID-19, served on the leadership team at CHCP for eight years, most recently as the senior vice president for academics. In that role, she helped pioneer a model that focuses on serving the unique needs of adult students who are often balancing work and family.

"Ann's commitment to addressing the constantly changing needs of our students had a tremendous impact on both the quality of CHCP's educational programs and the broader medical community throughout the state of Texas," said Eric Bing, CEO of the College of Health Care Professions and a colleague of Eady's for eight years. "We sorely miss Ann and are so grateful for her leadership in our efforts to serve thousands of students during her time at CHCP. We hope that this scholarship will be a fitting tribute to her legacy of breaking down barriers for learners and helping them pursue career pathways in the field of allied health."

The scholarship program will focus on addressing the last-mile financial needs of non-traditional learners, such as working adults and parent learners, who are completing a medical assisting certificate as a way to transition into stable healthcare professions. The industry-recognized certificates are fully stackable into CHCP's associate's and bachelor's degree programs, allowing the scholarship recipient to earn and learn as they progress their career.

A native of New Orleans who had over 15 years of service in higher education, Dr. Eady joined CHCP in 2012 as the first director of the online medical assisting certificate program. In that role, she launched an innovative, stackable program focused on helping low-income adults prepare for medical careers while balancing family and professional commitments.

