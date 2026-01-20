The College of Health Care Professions Named National Top Workplaces Winner for Fourth Consecutive Year

CHCP faculty members and the McAllen campus also honored with national and state awards for excellence in allied health education

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the College of Health Care Professions (CHCP) was named a National Top Workplace by Top Workplaces USA for the fourth consecutive year. In addition to the national honor, every CHCP campus was individually recognized as a Top Workplace, demonstrating the strength and consistency of CHCP's culture across the entire institution. Based entirely on employee feedback, these awards celebrate organizations that excel in workplace culture, employee appreciation, professional development, and leadership. This year, CHCP was further distinguished with the inaugural national Education Award, recognizing top-performing colleges and universities.

In addition to the workplace recognitions, two CHCP faculty members were separately honored nationally for outstanding contributions to allied health education by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES) :

Krystal Dispennette , alumna and instructor at CHCP's San Antonio campus, was named the 2025 Master Teacher of the Year by ABHES and Elsevier. The award recognizes innovation, excellence in teaching, and measurable impact on student success. Dispennette's journey—from a teenage mom to nationally recognized educator—exemplifies the power of stackable healthcare training pathways and holistic student support.

, alumna and instructor at CHCP's San Antonio campus, was named the by ABHES and Elsevier. The award recognizes innovation, excellence in teaching, and measurable impact on student success. Dispennette's journey—from a teenage mom to nationally recognized educator—exemplifies the power of stackable healthcare training pathways and holistic student support. Ceferino Ibarra III, M.Ed., CPTEd, was honored nationally as a 2025 Exceptional Educator by CECU, Career Education Colleges and Universities. His innovation and dedication to adult learners have made a lasting impact on students and the wider community, demonstrating the excellence CHCP faculty bring to every classroom.

The honors come as the United States faces a critical shortage of allied health care workers, with more than eight in ten healthcare facilities experiencing allied healthcare professional shortages. Creating a workplace where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered is a critical piece of helping institutions like CHCP continue to deliver high-quality education that meets the nation's healthcare and employer needs.

"Creating an environment in which employees can grow and succeed is the foundation of supporting our learners," said Irma Arguijo-Rivera, PHR, Chief People Officer at CHCP. "These awards reflect CHCP's commitment to investing in our team members' growth, personally and professionally, while fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence."

Adding to its honors this year, CHCP's McAllen campus was named 2025 School of the Year by Career Colleges & Schools of Texas (CCST). Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the McAllen campus has graduated more than 3,000 students. The campus was recognized for its exemplary student outcomes, community service, and contribution to workforce development. Under the leadership of Campus President Andrea Hernandez, CHCP McAllen has become a model of community engagement, from hosting health fairs and providing free screenings to volunteering at local food banks and maintaining a city park adopted by the school.

Eric Bing, Chancellor and CEO of CHCP, added, "Winning Top Workplaces for the fourth consecutive year—alongside our McAllen campus's recognition as School of the Year and our faculty's national honors—shows that when we prioritize our employees and educators, we directly strengthen the student experience. Our faculty and staff are at the heart of every learner's success, and their dedication is building the healthcare workforce our country urgently needs."

About CHCP

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 35 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online, and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit www.chcp.edu .

SOURCE College of Health Care Professions (CHCP)