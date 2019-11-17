The College of Health Care Professions Named Top Workplace in Houston for Fifth Consecutive Year

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP), the largest allied health training institution in Texas, today announced that its Houston campuses and offices were honored as a 2019 Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle. The award, which recognizes the best employers in the Houston region based on independent surveys of employees, encompasses CHCP's Northwest Campus, Southwest Campus, Astrodome Career Center, online programs, and collegewide support services and administrative offices.

"As demand for skilled workers continues to grow across the industry, CHCP has continually evolved to meet the changing needs of our state's healthcare employers while creating opportunities to advance economic mobility within our communities," said Eric Bing, chief executive officer of CHCP. "We are honored to be included among the best employers in Houston, a designation that reflects our entire team's commitment to helping our students succeed not just in the classroom, but also in their careers."

CHCP's work in Houston has helped the city build its large and growing healthcare workforce: the region has over 360,000 healthcare employees, according to the Greater Houston Partnership , with the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting an annual growth rate of 3.3% for education and health services professions in the greater Houston metro area. Despite this steady growth, the city faces the seventh-largest skills gap in the nation, according to a 2018 LinkedIn Workforce Report.

"Providing quality healthcare depends on having a talented workforce at all levels," said Dr. Himesh Lakhlani, the president of CHCP's Northwest Campus. "This award reflects our faculty and staff's tireless efforts to prepare students from all backgrounds to meet the needs of our region's healthcare providers."

This is the fifth year in a row the Houston Chronicle has recognized CHCP as a Top Workplace. Houston-based CHCP has a network of more than 20,000 graduates and more than 6,000 employer partners across Texas, including Concentra, Texas Children's Pediatrics, and Jefferson Dental. The award comes on the heels of the San Antonio campuses being named a 2019 Top Workplace by the San Antonio Express-News last month.

"For our students, it's often more than just an education that matters," said Dr. Ann Eady, vice president of digital services at CHCP. "Central to our work is providing care and support to students to help them not just acquire the knowledge they need to be successful in the workforce, but also navigate real-life obstacles that inevitably emerge outside the classroom. Being named a top workplace underscores our commitment to supporting employee values and our focus on translating best practices in healthcare to best practices in education."

