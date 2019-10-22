The College of Health Care Professions Named Top Workplace in San Antonio for Second Consecutive Year

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP), a pioneering college focused on providing accredited degree and certificate programs aligned to the state's fastest-growing healthcare fields, today announced that its San Antonio and South San Antonio campuses were named as a 2019 Top Workplace by The San Antonio Express- News. The Top Workplaces honor recognizes the most prominent companies and organizations in San Antonio based on surveys completed by their employees.

"We are honored to be included among the best companies in San Antonio, which has become a national hub for bioscience and healthcare," said Eric Bing, chief executive officer of CHCP. "This award is a testament to our entire San Antonio team's work to make our campuses welcoming and inspiring places that motivate and allow our students and graduates to achieve their goals. It is a reflection of the world-class faculty and staff who find meaning and fulfillment in their work and witness first hand the success of meeting our students and local healthcare employer's needs."

More than one in six San Antonio regional workers are in the healthcare sector. CHCP's San Antonio campuses partner with a wide range of local healthcare organizations to address the San Antonio region's growing need for trained health professionals, including Baptist Health Systems, Southwest General Hospital, Care Now, and the Texas Liver Institute. This is the second year in a row CHCP San Antonio was recognized on the Top Workplace list.

"Being named a Top Workplace is a reflection of our teams' efforts to meet the demands of San Antonio's healthcare community by creating a team-oriented and nurturing environment," said Rene Candelaria, President of CHCP San Antonio. "This affords our faculty and staff the opportunity to consistently innovate while at the same time providing excellent service and support to our students."

About CHCP

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 30 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit www.chcp.edu .

