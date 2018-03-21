The College of New Rochelle Names Dr. William W. Latimer as New President

"The election of Dr. Latimer is a monumental step into the future for The College of New Rochelle. He possesses the vision, skills, character, drive, and experience to transform CNR. Innovative, energetic, and resourceful, and importantly a champion of both the liberal arts and healthcare professions, Dr. Latimer is committed to providing a high-quality education to our students in a collaborative and accountable environment. The College looks forward to his leadership," said Gwen Adolph, Chair of the CNR Board of Trustees.

Dr. Latimer is the first CNR president to be selected through an extensive search process assisted by a professional firm.

"Dr. Latimer's selection as the College's 14th President was the culmination of a rigorous, transparent, and inclusive search that engaged the entire community. The Presidential Search Committee, assisted by the firm RH Perry and representing all constituents of the CNR Community, devoted hundreds of hours to this vital effort. The clear and simple aspiration of the search process was to find the best person to lead The College of New Rochelle, someone with an unwavering commitment to the life-altering power of education and compelled by CNR's mission. Dr. Latimer's skills, credentials, and academic and leadership experience differentiated him in a field of very strong candidates," said Trustee Christine LaSala who chaired the presidential search committee.

Dr. Latimer has more than 20 years of administrative and faculty experience with nationally recognized institutions, including Johns Hopkins University and the University of Florida, Gainesville. Under his leadership at Lehman College, the School of Health Sciences, Human Services, and Nursing developed new academic programs, a wide range of partnerships with community-based agencies that supported increases in extramural research awards, and inter-professional and multidisciplinary partnerships between liberal arts and professional disciplines.

Prior to joining Lehman College, he served as the Elizabeth Faulk Professor and Chair of the Department of Clinical and Health Psychology in the University of Florida College of Public Health and Health Professions. At the University of Florida, Latimer developed Public Health Minute, a radio show featured on Public Radio member stations. In its sixth year with over 500 segments aired, the program features expert medical researchers who are interviewed about their work and provide practical health advice.

A noted epidemiologist with over 100 peer-reviewed publications and a 20-year record of continuous NIH-funded research, Dr. Latimer was principal investigator and director of the State Department-Funded Humphrey Fellowship for international fellows and the NIH-funded Drug Dependence Epidemiology Training Program at the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Latimer has held faculty positions with Lehman College, the University of Florida, the University of Minnesota, and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

"I am humbled and excited to join The College of New Rochelle community given its rich history and mission," Dr. Latimer said. "Forty years of data demonstrate the unparalleled value of a traditional liberal arts education yet recent trends demand accountability. A greater emphasis on graduation and job placement has replaced a singular emphasis on building enrollment."

"The College of New Rochelle is uniquely positioned to address the critical challenges facing both liberal arts and professional education because of its commitment to programs in nursing, the health professions, and education all grounded in a liberal arts education. The student-centered and personalized attention CNR offers students provides the basis to enhance student success. In addition, unparalleled access to underserved student populations ensures that higher education remains a major force for social justice and equity." Latimer said an initial goal of his Presidency will be to "fully restore financial stability to The College of New Rochelle with a significant focus on shared governance and transparency in decision making."

Dr. Latimer received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Rhode Island; an M.P.H in epidemiology from the University of Minnesota; and a Master's Degree in developmental psychology from Teachers College, Columbia University. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa, Magna Cum Laude from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, NY, with a B.A. in English and Psychology. He resides in New Rochelle with his spouse, Dr. Maria R. Khan.

