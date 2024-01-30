The College Tour en Español Amplifies the Important Role of Hispanic Students in Higher Ed

From the producers of the award-winning series The College Tour, comes a groundbreaking new series spotlighting the various academic pathways that are preparing Spanish-speaking students for success.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly-anticipated first season of The College Tour en Español, an exciting new series from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Hosted by Lorena Segura, The College Tour en Español travels the country, showcasing colleges and universities through the unique lens of Spanish-speaking students on today's campuses. Each episode offers an intimate view of college life, allowing the entire Spanish-speaking population worldwide a chance to explore colleges without having to travel anywhere!

"Season 1 of The College Tour en Español is filled with amazing students who have worked hard to achieve success in so many areas. This season is not only a source of inspiration and motivation but also culturally enriching, portraying the dynamic voices of the many Spanish-speaking communities living out their dreams in higher education," said executive producer Alex Boylan.

Featured colleges and universities include:

Arizona State University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Kean University

Community College of Denver

Maricopa Community Colleges

Each school this season shares a common commitment to a holistic approach in preparing Spanish-speaking students for success. Whether fostering innovative learning environments, establishing valuable career connections, or offering internship opportunities, these institutions are unwavering in their dedication to supporting students in thriving both on and off campus.

"The future is bright for these students, and I am so excited for them to get a chance to share their personal and academic journeys with the world," Boylan added.

ABOUT:

The College Tour is a groundbreaking TV series that takes viewers on an intimate journey through colleges and universities nationwide, sharing each school's story through the diverse lens of its students. Informative and inspiring, the show brings equity to college readiness by providing free access to meaningful information about higher education anytime, anywhere. Additional resources from The College Tour include The College Tour en Español and a comprehensive website designed to assist students in navigating all aspects of higher education. The College Tour and The College Tour en Español are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and at www.thecollegetour.com .

Media Contact:

Samantha Jonas-Hain

(646) 512- 4675

[email protected]

SOURCE The College Tour