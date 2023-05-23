The College Tour Gives Students the Financial Freedom to Explore Higher Ed

News provided by

The College Tour

23 May, 2023, 10:04 ET

New Season - Now Available on Amazon Prime Video – Takes Viewers into a Variety of Schools Including HBCUs, State Universities, Online Learning and Even a Semester at Sea.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The exciting 8th season of the award-winning series The College Tour, from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, continues to be the ultimate college search resource with its intimate look at American colleges and universities all told from the perspective of actual students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour is a one-of-a-kind show that gives families the freedom to explore all options in higher education without the burden of travel costs or logistics.

Continue Reading

"Season 8 shows viewers that a college education can happen at any age and anywhere. We have adult learners, online learners, small schools, large schools, HBCUs, and students spending an entire semester at sea traveling the world," said host, co-creator, and executive producer Alex Boylan

While each school this season is unique to itself, they all share a deeply holistic approach to setting their students up for success. Through alternative learning environments, academic support, and even post-graduation career counseling, students are being nurtured to accomplish their goals both now and in the long-term. 

Majors explored across this season's diverse landscape include:

  • Biomedical Engineering
  • Theatre
  • Psychology
  • Communications Studies

Featured schools include: 

  • Quinnipiac University
  • Abilene Christian University 
  • University of Northern Iowa
  • Pepperdine University
  • Community College of Baltimore County
  • University of Missouri
  • Depauw University
  • University of Phoenix
  • Susquehanna University
  • Xavier University of Louisiana
  • Lamar University
  • Jackson State University 
  • Texas A&M University
  • Semester at Sea
  • University of Las Vegas, Nevada

"When it comes to higher education, there is no such thing as one-size-fits-all, and our show gives students the opportunity to find the school that will work best for them in their own individual journey," Boylan added.

ABOUT:
The College Tour is a groundbreaking TV series that takes the viewer on an intimate journey through campuses across the country, telling each school's story through the diverse lens of its students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour brings equity to college readiness by providing a platform to access comprehensive and meaningful information regarding higher education anytime and anywhere, free of charge. The College Tour is available on Amazon Prime Video and on www.thecollegetour.com.

Media Contact:

Samantha Jonas-Hain
(646) 512- 4675
[email protected]

SOURCE The College Tour

Also from this source

The College Tour Showcases First-Gen Students, Military Veterans and Women in STEM

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.