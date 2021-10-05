The College Tour Now Available On Amazon's IMDb TV

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The College Tour, an innovative series from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy and Burton Roberts, is now available on IMDb TV, Amazon's premium free streaming service, and across The College Tour platform including its mobile app and website . Hosted by Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour is a powerful series created to empower high school students to virtually travel across America for an inside look at colleges and universities.

Each episode of The College Tour highlights a college or university through the eyes of its students, faculty and alumni, providing prospective students with an intimate look at life on campus beyond what is written in brochures or websites. From academics to sports, club activities, city life and much more, viewers can visit the campus of their dreams as they're making the important decision of where to apply or where to attend. The series features a diverse array of universities across the country, from large institutions like Arizona State University and the University of Illinois to small town colleges such as Delaware Valley University and Fort Lewis College, helping students experience each school like never before.

"The College Tour is the show you wished you had when applying for colleges in high school," said Alex Boylan, executive producer, The College Tour. "College visits can cost upwards of $3,000 per school, which puts them out of reach for many students and families. We are leveling the playing field and providing a free, easy and fun way to tour some of the best schools across the country."

"Our episode offered us an innovative way to help prospective students and families to get an in-depth look from the comfort of their own homes when traditional campus visits might be challenging for many families," added Lindsay Nyquist, Director of Marketing and Communications at Fort Lewis College.

Assets:

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/588574971

Images and video clips can be found: here



Episodes Streaming Now: University of Connecticut (Storrs, CT) Florida Institute of Technology (Melbourne, FL) Delaware Valley University (Doylestown, PA) Arizona State University (Tempe, AZ) Grand Canyon University (Phoenix, AZ) East Tennessee State University (Johnson City, TN) Southern Utah University (Cedar City, UT) University of Illinois (Champaign, IL) University of California, Davis (Davis, CA) Baylor University (Waco, TX) Texas Christian University (Fort Worth, TX) Sam Houston State University (Huntsville, TX) University of North Texas (Denton, TX) The University of Rhode Island (South Kingstown, RI) Valparaiso University (Valparaiso, IN) Sacred Heart University (Fairfield, CT) University of Puget Sound (Tacoma, WA) Fort Lewis College (Durango, CO) University of Evansville (Evansville, IN) Florida International University (Miami, FL) University of Utah (Salt Lake City, UT) Utah State University (Logan, UT) Illinois Institute of Technology (Chicago, IL) Miami University (Oxford, OH) Tulane University (New Orleans, LA)

Loyola University Maryland (Baltimore, MD) Episodes Coming Soon: University of Oregon (Eugene, OR) Columbia College Chicago (Chicago, IL) University of Texas at Austin (Austin, TX) Florida Atlantic University (Boca Raton, FL) Iowa State University (Ames, IA) Asbury University (Wilmore, KY) South Dakota State University (Brookings, SD) Carson-Newman University (Jefferson City, TN) Colorado School of Mines (Golden, CO) University of Central Florida (Orlando, FL) Montclair State University (Montclair, NJ) Adelphi University (Garden City, NY) Goucher College (Baltimore, MD) New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark, NJ) Central Washington University (Ellensburg, WA) University of North Texas (Denton, TX) St. Edward's University (Austin, TX) University of Montana (Missoula, MT) University of Southern Indiana (Evansville, IN) University of Cincinnati (Cincinnati, OH) Long Island University (Brooklyn, NY) Salus University (Elkins Park, PA)



The College Tour is created by Emmy nominated producers, Alex Boylan, known for hosting and producing WGN Network and CBS Interactive's digital series Around the World for Free, hosting PBS's At The Chef's Table and his appearances on Rach to the Rescue, Lisa Hennessy, executive producer World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge and The Biggest Loser, and Burton Roberts, entrepreneur and co-founder of Around The World Productions and also known for his appearance on CBS's Survivor: Pearl Islands.

Season one of The College Tour is now available on Amazon's IMDb TV and all episodes are available on The College Tour's own app and website.

About:

