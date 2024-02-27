The College Tour Shares Endless Opportunities Awaiting Students in Higher Education

New Season - Now Available on Amazon Prime Video – Offers an Inspiring Look at How Today's Campuses Foster Student Success

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly-anticipated 10th season of the award-winning series The College Tour , from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, continues to be the ultimate college search resource with its intimate look at American colleges and universities all told from the perspective of actual students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan , The College Tour is a one-of-a-kind show that gives families the freedom to explore all options in higher education without the burden of travel costs or logistics.

"Season 10 is an incredible display of just how many unique opportunities are available to students. No two pathways are alike, and a student can really customize the learning experience that fits them best ," said host and executive producer Alex Boylan.

Each school featured this season has its own unique identity, yet they all share a common goal: preparing students for success in a comprehensive manner. Whether through diverse learning approaches, internships, research opportunities, study abroad programs, services for student veterans, and more, these colleges are committed to empowering students to thrive both during their college experience and beyond.

Majors explored across this season's diverse landscape include:

Industrial Engineering

Community Development

Multimedia Journalism

Acting

Aviation Management

Nursing

Featured universities include:

College of San Mateo

Institute for G.O.D.

Harper College

Union College of Union County, NJ

of Community College of Denver

Cypress College

University of Indianapolis

Owens Community College

The University of Texas at Arlington

Morgan State University

Gwynedd Mercy University

Florida Tech

Shaw University

St. Vincent College

"This season captures the breadth of higher education, from HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions to community colleges, tech schools, state schools, religious institutions, and more," Boylan remarked. "There is a place for every student to shine, and we are privileged to be illuminating that important message."

ABOUT:

The College Tour is a groundbreaking TV series that takes the viewer on an intimate journey through campuses across the country, telling each school's story through the diverse lens of its students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour brings equity to college readiness by providing a platform to access comprehensive and meaningful information regarding higher education anytime and anywhere, free of charge. The College Tour is available on Amazon Prime Video and on www.thecollegetour.com .

