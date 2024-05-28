The College Tour TV Series Brings the Campus Experience Directly to the Viewers

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the Latest Season Offers Viewers an Inside Glimpse into College Campuses, Sharing the Energetic and Inclusive Atmosphere of Modern College Life.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly-anticipated 11th season of the award-winning series The College Tour, from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, continues to be the ultimate college search resource with its intimate look at American colleges and universities all told from the perspective of actual students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour is a one-of-a-kind show that gives families the freedom to explore all options in higher education without the burden of travel costs or logistics.

"It's so exciting to see all the opportunities available at today's colleges. There really is a pathway for everyone, and Season 11 does an incredible job of reminding the viewer that no two educational journeys need to be the same in order to have a successful and meaningful outcome," said host, co-creator, and executive producer Alex Boylan.

Each episode this season is designed to showcase how various institutions cultivate environments that foster inclusivity and promote learning. The series highlights innovative educational methods, extensive career support services, and dynamic social scenes, helping prospective students get a sense of what life is really like on each campus.

Majors explored across this season's diverse landscape include:

Event Management

Biomedical Engineering

Sport Science

Psychology

Elementary Education

Information Technology

Featured universities include:

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Old Dominion University

University of Wisconsin Stevens Point

Northeastern

Western Oregon University

High Point University

The College of St. Benedict & St. John's University

University of Portland

Tusculum University

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges

University of North Florida

UC Merced

Carroll University

Southern University System

System The Universities at Shady Grove

Western New Mexico University

Notre Dame of Maryland University

of Olympic College

Bowie State University

"Finding the right school makes all the difference, and we are so honored to be helping students from all over the world embark on this amazing journey," Boylan added.

ABOUT:

The College Tour is a groundbreaking TV series that takes the viewer on an intimate journey through campuses across the country, telling each school's story through the diverse lens of its students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour brings equity to college readiness by providing a platform to access comprehensive and meaningful information regarding higher education anytime and anywhere, free of charge. The College Tour is available on Amazon Prime Video and on www.thecollegetour.com.

