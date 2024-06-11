The Colleges of Law Awarded Gold DEI Leadership Seal by the State Bar of California

For the Second Consecutive Year, The Colleges of Law Earns Recognition for Outstanding Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and VENTURA, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colleges of Law has been awarded the prestigious Gold Seal for DEI Leadership by the State Bar of California in recognition of its steadfast commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the legal profession. The DEI Leadership Seal Program recognizes legal organizations who implement research-driven actions that further workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). For the second year in a row, The Colleges of Law is the only law school to receive the distinction.

DEI Gold Seal image

"This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff in creating opportunities for future lawyers who will better represent the diverse population of California," says Matthew Nehmer, Ph.D., president of The Colleges of Law. "At The Colleges of Law, we believe that a diverse legal community is essential for an equitable justice system."

From its founding in 1969, The Colleges of Law has sought to improve accessibility in legal education by offering flexible program structures and a pathway to the legal profession that is more accessible to students juggling family commitments and careers. Recently, the college established the Access, Belonging, and Community (ABC) Council. Focused on creating meaningful experiences around DEI initiatives, the council established a supportive environment that encourages collaboration and dialogue among individuals from all backgrounds through constituent research, educational events, and community gatherings.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the State Bar as a Gold Tier DEI Leadership Seal recipient. As the Chair of our Access, Belonging, and Community Council, I can attest to the dedication of our college and faculty to diversifying the legal profession. I think we are doing the hard work to open doors for tomorrow's lawyers to reflect and better represent the state of California," says Andrea Funk, J.D., associate dean of hybrid and online learning at The Colleges of Law.

The State Bar's DEI Leadership Seal program recognizes legal organizations demonstrating a commitment to diversity and inclusion through strategic actions. The program comprises ten action items, and recipients are recognized at three levels: Bronze (five action items), Silver (seven action items), and Gold (nine action items).

Action items include developing a strategic plan to advance DEI, requiring annual implicit bias training, integrating DEI responsibilities into leadership job duties, and surveying staff to gather feedback on DEI efforts.

"The efforts by our ABC Council have had a significant impact in raising awareness around issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion at the college," says Jackie Gardina, JD, chief academic officer and dean of The Colleges of Law. "This important work reinforces The Colleges of Law's commitment to supporting a legal profession that serves all communities effectively."

The Colleges of Law is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit education system made up of six colleges and universities that uses shared infrastructure and collaboration to drive innovation and advance student outcomes. Since joining The Community Solution, The Colleges of Law has expanded its program offerings to further improve access to legal education, making significant inroads in diversifying its student body. Today, more than half of students at The Colleges of Law identify as an underserved minority.

"The Community Solution shares with The Colleges of Law a deep commitment to fostering inclusive learning environments that emphasize the importance of diversity," says Michael Horowitz, Ph.D., chancellor of The Community Solution Education System. "This award exemplifies the college's dedication to equity and its positive impact on the legal profession."

About The Colleges of Law

Established in 1969, The Colleges of Law was founded to expand opportunities and broaden access to legal education. The college is dedicated to a student-centered approach that affords students of diverse backgrounds the opportunity to pursue careers in law or legal-related fields. Faculty at the college advance a real-world perspective and practicality on the application of law and includes practicing attorneys, judges, public servants, and leaders in business and nonprofit organizations. An accredited nonprofit institution, the college offers a Juris Doctor and a Master of Arts in Law. Additionally, in the fall of 2018, it became the first accredited law school in California to offer a Hybrid J.D. degree. The college is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). The Juris Doctor program is accredited by the Committee of Bar Examiners (CBE) of the State Bar of California. The Colleges of Law is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. For more information, visit www.collegesoflaw.edu.

