The Colony Group Announces Elevation of Amir Malek and Pam Malek to Co-Presidents of Colony Business Management

BOSTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group, an independent, national wealth and business management firm with approximately $33 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, today announced that Amir Malek and Pam Malek have been named Co-Presidents of the firm's Business Management Services division, specializing in servicing clients in the entertainment industry as well as athletes and other high-net-worth individuals.

Previously, Amir and Pam served as Managing Directors of Colony Business Management, roles they held since 2019. In that capacity, they have significantly grown the business management services of the firm, including catalogue evaluation, financial planning, expense management, and contract management.

"Amir and Pam's decades of experience managing the careers of some of the best-known talents in the world are a testament to their proven track record within the entertainment industry," said Michael Nathanson, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of The Colony Group. "Their deep knowledge of business management services will continue to serve our clients and broader business management team well as they continue to demonstrate their leadership within the entertainment industry and beyond."

In their new roles as Co-Presidents, Amir Malek and Pam Malek will be responsible for expanding Colony Business Management services across the United States. They bring a combined 46 years of experience in the entertainment industry, having been recognized as members of Variety Magazine's Business Managers Elite from 2017 to 2023. In 2023 Pam Malek was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal's Women of Influence in Accounting, and by Billboard's Women in Music in 2024.

"Leading The Colony Group's Business Management Services division into the next chapter of excellence and innovation is a privilege," said Pam Malek. "Together, we are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions that empower our clients to thrive and achieve their financial and professional goals."

The Colony Group's Business Management team provides robust and comprehensive services to clients including tour accounting and budgeting, royalty and publishing including intellectual asset evaluation, cash flow management, financial planning and budgeting, insurance planning, estate and wealth planning, domestic and international tax compliance and planning, business compliance services, investment analysis, retirement planning, treasury management and bill pay, financial reporting, and financial concierge services.

About The Colony Group, LLC

Colony is an investment advisory firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training and does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony's team provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by Colony™. For more information about Colony, please visit www.thecolonygroup.com and follow Colony on LinkedIn.

Disclosures:

Variety profiles business managers who work with individuals in the entertainment industry. The profiles are based on information submitted by the business managers, including information the manager chooses to share regarding its clients and the background of the manager's employees. Awards are announced each November based on data submitted as of September 1. No compensation or fee was paid for inclusion on this list. Pam Malek and Amir Malek were featured on the lists from 2017 through 2023. Their recognition from 2017 to 2019 was based on information submitted by Glass Malek LLP prior to its merger into The Colony Group on October 1, 2019.

Los Angeles Business Journal's Women of Influence criteria: The award highlights the people who are transforming the accounting industry. The recipients are selected based on a demonstration of impact made on the accounting profession and on the Los Angeles community. Pam Malek was recognized in a supplemental issue from the Los Angeles Business Journal in August 2023. No compensation or fee was paid for inclusion in this list.

Billboard's Women in Music Top Executives are selected based on an online nomination process and chosen by Billboard's editors. The list highlights notable female executives in all sectors of the music industry. Pam Malek was recognized in 2024. No compensation or fee was paid for inclusion on this list.

