The Colony Group Announces Four New Principals

We are proud that these outstanding, highly credentialed and experienced professionals are joining our ownership group.

These four join 68 other Colony Group principals with the expertise to serve the diverse needs of our clients including business owners, executives and entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, families with significant multigenerational wealth, professionals, and companies and institutions.

Jason Blackwell, CFA, CAIA®, Chief Investment Strategist: "In my role, I have the chance to live out our mission by helping to lead a team of investment professionals that have dedicated their careers to finding impelling investments that can improve returns and reduce risk. The best parts of my week are when I have the opportunity to work with our advisors and clients to incorporate those ideas into their portfolios."

Sheila Ryan, Managing Director, Operations: "The Colony Group is a growing and dynamic organization that challenges my team to build workable solutions to complex problems. It's inspiring to see how the company strives to provide exceptional service to its clients and an engaging work environment for its employees."

Chris Holton, CFP®, EA, Senior Wealth Advisor: "When asked what I do, I like to say that I protect my clients' time and empower their dreams. Their time with their loved ones and doing the things they enjoy is very important to me. So, I do my best to help ensure that their wealth is always aligned with their visions."

Brian Presti, CFA, Chartered SRI Counselor, Senior Portfolio Manager, Director of Portfolio Strategy: "Educating our clients is very important to me. I love distilling complex investment topics into a message that clients can appreciate and understand. I believe this empowers our clients and establishes trust and confidence.

About The Colony Group, LLC

The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony") is an independent, fee-only wealth and business management firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with locations in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Virginia. Registration does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by Colony™.

